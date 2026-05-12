‘Side Chick Glorification’: Singer Suchitra Slams Trisha Krishnan After Vijay’s Swearing-In, Calls Her Saree ‘Vomit Green’ In Viral Post; Deletes Later

Actress Trisha Krishnan became one of the most talked-about faces at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on May 10 after his party secured a sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. Dressed in a saree, Trisha attended the high-profile political event amid continued public speculation surrounding her equation with Vijay. Soon after pictures and videos from the ceremony surfaced online, singer Suchitra Ramadurai triggered controversy with a series of comments targeting both Trisha and the new Tamil Nadu government.

Suchitra’s Now-Deleted Post On Trisha’s Saree And Political Dig At The New Government Went Viral

In a now-deleted social media post that later spread widely across Reddit and other platforms, Suchitra criticised Trisha’s outfit and also made personal and political remarks linked to Vijay. Referring to Trisha’s saree, the singer wrote, “Green money for her, and her kind of money is vomit for most people with a conscience. Side chick glorification, main chick’s stony silence, mom chick’s glow-up, side-chick’s side chicks jumping in delight – nice poultry farm of a government we now have!”

The comments quickly went viral online and sparked strong reactions from fans of both Trisha and Vijay. Many users discussed the remarks across social media platforms, especially because Suchitra had previously stated publicly that she did not like Trisha.

Another Remark About Vijay’s Public Appearance Added More Fuel To The Controversy

Suchitra also commented on Vijay’s appearance during his first public event as Chief Minister. Taking a dig at his outfit choice, she wrote that Vijay’s “first move as CM was to reject the traditional veshti,” before adding, “one can see it too, but people are too gaslit to notice.”

The remarks further intensified the online discussion around Vijay, especially as the swearing-in ceremony marked his official beginning as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister after the massive election win.

Trisha Chose Not To Respond Directly And Shared Photos From The Ceremony Instead

Despite the controversy and the personal remarks made against her, Trisha did not directly react to Suchitra’s comments. Instead, the actress shared pictures from the swearing-in ceremony on social media. Posting photographs of herself in the saree she wore to the event, Trisha wrote, “The love is always louder.”

She also thanked her styling and photography team along with others who supported her for the event. While she avoided addressing the controversy directly, her post gained major attention online as fans viewed it as her indirect response to the criticism.

Vijay And Trisha Continue To Face Rumours About Their Relationship After Multiple Public Appearances Together

Reports say that, over the years, Trisha has often been seen supporting Vijay during important moments. Just days before the swearing-in ceremony, the actress attracted attention after visiting Vijay’s residence in Neelankarai shortly after the Tamil Nadu election results were announced. The visit became a major talking point online because it happened on Trisha’s 43rd birthday.

Speculation around Vijay and Trisha’s relationship has continued for months. As per reports that surfaced in February, Vijay’s wife of nearly three decades, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had allegedly filed for divorce citing infidelity and accusing him of having an affair with an unnamed actress. Following those reports, Trisha’s name became linked to the controversy, although neither Vijay nor Trisha publicly confirmed or denied the rumours.

The speculation grew even stronger in March when Vijay and Trisha attended a wedding reception in Chennai wearing coordinated cream-and-gold outfits, leading to even more discussion online about their relationship.

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