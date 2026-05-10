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Home > India News > Who Are Senthil Kumar And Laxmi Priya? Meet CM Vijay’s Secretary-I And Secretary-II In Tamil Nadu

Who Are Senthil Kumar And Laxmi Priya? Meet CM Vijay’s Secretary-I And Secretary-II In Tamil Nadu

Senthil Kumar IAS has been appointed Secretary-I to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, while Laxmi Priya has been named Secretary-II as the new government begins forming its core administrative team.

CM Vijay picks Senthil Kumar and Laxmi Priya for key roles (Images: X)
CM Vijay picks Senthil Kumar and Laxmi Priya for key roles (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 16:48 IST

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Who Are Senthil Kumar And Laxmi Priya? Meet CM Vijay’s Secretary-I And Secretary-II In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s newly elected Chief Minister Vijay has begun setting up his administration with the appointment of senior bureaucrats to key roles, and among the most talked-about names is Senthil Kumar IAS. The Tamil Nadu government has appointed Senthil Kumar IAS as Secretary-I to the Chief Minister, placing him at the centre of the new government’s functioning. Alongside him, senior IAS officer Laxmi Priya has been appointed Secretary-II to the Chief Minister. The appointments came shortly after Vijay’s swearing-in and are being seen as crucial administrative moves as the new government takes charge after a dramatic election result.

Who is Senthil Kumar IAS and why his appointment is significant for the new government

As per reports, Senthil Kumar IAS has served in several important positions in the Tamil Nadu government over the years and is regarded as an experienced administrator. Bureaucratic appointments in the Chief Minister’s Office are often closely watched because they reflect the leadership’s administrative priorities and working style.

Political observers believe the appointment of Senthil Kumar IAS indicates that Vijay wants experienced officers around him as he begins his first term as Chief Minister. Since the new government is entering office during a politically sensitive period, trusted bureaucrats are expected to play a major role in ensuring stability and governance.

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Senior bureaucrat takes charge as Vijay begins building his core administrative team

Senthil Kumar IAS is a senior officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre and is known within bureaucratic circles for handling multiple important departments over the years. With this appointment, Senthil Kumar IAS will now play a major role in coordinating government decisions, policy execution and communication between the Chief Minister’s Office and various state departments.

The appointment order issued by the government confirmed that both officers would assume their new responsibilities immediately. Officials said the move is aimed at ensuring administrative continuity and smooth coordination during the transition to the new government led by Vijay.

Laxmi Priya joins chief minister’s office as secretary-II in key administrative reshuffle

According to reports, along with Senthil Kumar IAS, the government also appointed Laxmi Priya as Secretary-II to the Chief Minister. The two officers are expected to work closely in managing the functioning of the Chief Minister’s Office during the crucial early phase of the new administration.

The appointments have drawn attention because the Chief Minister’s Office is considered one of the most powerful centres in the state administration. Officers posted there usually oversee coordination with departments, review files, monitor implementation of welfare schemes and assist in policy planning.

Administrative appointments come amid major political transition in Tamil Nadu

The appointments were announced shortly after Vijay formally took oath as Chief Minister following the Assembly election results. His party emerged as the single-largest force in the state, leading to one of the biggest political shifts Tamil Nadu has witnessed in recent years.

With Senthil Kumar IAS now taking charge as Secretary-I and Laxmi Priya appointed as Secretary-II, the Chief Minister’s Office is expected to begin functioning at full pace in the coming days. Officials said more administrative appointments and departmental allocations are likely to follow as the new government settles into office.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s First Cabinet To Include 9 Ministers – Check List Here   

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Tags: Laxmi PriyaSenthil Kumar IASVijay

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Who Are Senthil Kumar And Laxmi Priya? Meet CM Vijay’s Secretary-I And Secretary-II In Tamil Nadu

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Who Are Senthil Kumar And Laxmi Priya? Meet CM Vijay’s Secretary-I And Secretary-II In Tamil Nadu

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Who Are Senthil Kumar And Laxmi Priya? Meet CM Vijay’s Secretary-I And Secretary-II In Tamil Nadu
Who Are Senthil Kumar And Laxmi Priya? Meet CM Vijay’s Secretary-I And Secretary-II In Tamil Nadu
Who Are Senthil Kumar And Laxmi Priya? Meet CM Vijay’s Secretary-I And Secretary-II In Tamil Nadu
Who Are Senthil Kumar And Laxmi Priya? Meet CM Vijay’s Secretary-I And Secretary-II In Tamil Nadu

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