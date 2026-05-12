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Home > India News > Will There Be a Lockdown In India? PM Modi’s Second WFH Push In 2 Days Sparks Buzz

Will There Be a Lockdown In India? PM Modi’s Second WFH Push In 2 Days Sparks Buzz

PM Modi’s second work-from-home push in just two days has sparked fresh lockdown fears across India amid rising Iran-US tensions and fuel concerns.

PM Modi (Photo/X)
PM Modi (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 02:04 IST

PM Narendra Modi has once again made a strong push for work-from-home arrangements and online meetings within just two days. The statement has spread massive panic and confusion among the public. The remarks came amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, along with growing concerns over global fuel prices and economic pressure on oil-importing countries like India. After the clips of PM Modi’s speech went viral online, many people began wondering whether India could once again be heading towards a lockdown-like situation similar to the Covid-19 era.

Why PM Modi Is Pushing Work From Home Again?

During a recent public address, PM Modi urged companies and citizens to implement fuel-saving measures such as work from home, virtual meetings and avoid superfluous travel, the suggestion coming as global crude oil prices climb amid the Iran-US brouhaha.

India imports a large chunk of its crude oil demand, and any interruptions in global oil supply routes can directly affect fuel prices and the economy. According to experts, the PM’s comments were more about fuel saving and economic preparedness than emergency public restrictions.

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Are Schools And Offices Shutting Again?

As of now, the government has not officially announced:

  • Nationwide lockdowns
  • School closures
  • Mandatory work-from-home rules
  • Travel bans
  • Covid-style movement restrictions

Reports circulating online about India entering another lockdown phase are currently based on speculation and viral interpretations of the Prime Minister’s statements.

Also Read: India Moving To Covid-Era Restrictions? PM Modi Asks Schools To Switch To Online Classes

Why Social Media Is Panicking?

The mention of online classes, remote work, and reduced travel instantly reminded many Indians of the Covid-19 lockdown years. Social media users quickly began comparing the current situation with 2020, leading to widespread panic and confusion online.

Many parents, students, and working professionals are now closely watching for any official government updates regarding possible restrictions.

Will There Be a Lockdown In India? 

PM Modi’s repeated calls for working from home, online systems has sparked online discussions about a potential lockdown-like phase in India. But no official announcement has been made about nationwide restrictions, shutdown of schools or restrictions on movement. The calls seem to be relevant to fuel saving and economy preparedness in the face of growing global tension.

Also Read: India Running Short Of Crude Oil, Petrol Or LPG? What Government Said Amid Fuel Price Hike Fears

Disclaimer: This article is based on media reports, viral discussions, and publicly available information at the time of writing. The Government of India has not officially announced any nationwide lockdown, school shutdown, or Covid-like restrictions. Readers are advised to rely on official government statements and verified sources for accurate updates.

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Will There Be a Lockdown In India? PM Modi’s Second WFH Push In 2 Days Sparks Buzz
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