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Home > India News > India Moving To Covid-Era Restrictions? PM Modi Asks Schools To Switch To Online Classes

India Moving To Covid-Era Restrictions? PM Modi Asks Schools To Switch To Online Classes

PM Narendra Modi’s reported online classes suggestion amid Iran-US tensions has sparked lockdown fears across India. Here’s what the government has actually announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 22:36 IST

India Moving To Covid-Era Restrictions? PM Narendra Modi asked schools to shift to online classes due to high tensions between Iran and US. Fresh wave of panic has erupted online after this big measure taking by the Prime Minister. Public began comparing this lockdown-like situation to the Covid-19 lockdown era, with many wondering if India is preparing for another phase of restrictions. Working professionals, parents and students across the country were left confused by the viral headlines online. However, there has been no official announcement regarding a nationwide lockdown, school shutdown or Covid-like restrictions in India.

Why PM Modi’s Online Classes Comment Became a Hot Topic

The comments were reportedly made around talks to reduce fuel consumption as global oil prices remain volatile because of the Iran-US crisis. Work from home, car pool, and temporary online classes were suggested as precautionary economic measures rather than emergency restrictions.

The comments were geared towards reducing fuel demand and putting pressure off the transportation network in case the international crisis escalates.

You Might Be Interested In

Will India Re-Enter Lockdown?

As of now, the government has not officially announced:

  • Nationwide school closures
  • Curfews or lockdowns
  • Travel restrictions
  • Covid-age movement restrictions

Fact-check reports have also debunked viral rumors of a return to lockdown.

Why the Internet Is Panicking?

The comment about online classes immediately triggered memories of the Covid years when schools, colleges, and offices were shut for months. Users on X and Instagram began to speculate that India may be preparing for another emergency state.

But experts suggest that the situation is more about economic preparedness and fuel conservation than public health.

In Conclusion

India is not heading for another Covid-style lockdown. PM Modi’s reference to online classes reportedly came amid talks to reduce fuel consumption amid the Iran-US crisis and volatility in crude oil prices. The internet has amplified fears of restrictions after the Covid years, but there is no official order in place for nationwide online schooling or lockdowns.

Disclaimer: This article is based on viral reports, media coverage, and publicly available information circulating online. There has been no official confirmation from the Government of India regarding a nationwide lockdown or mandatory Covid-like restrictions. Readers are advised to follow official government announcements for accurate updates.

(Also Read: Dead Lizard Found In Cold Drink Bottles Sparks Food Safety Outrage Across India | Watch)

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India Moving To Covid-Era Restrictions? PM Modi Asks Schools To Switch To Online Classes

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