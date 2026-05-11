LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chirayu Rana Dubai explosion latest crime news 2 hour content removal rule British actor Iran US War m.k stalin ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage 22k gold price Chiranjeevi Kolla Chirayu Rana Dubai explosion latest crime news 2 hour content removal rule British actor Iran US War m.k stalin ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage 22k gold price Chiranjeevi Kolla Chirayu Rana Dubai explosion latest crime news 2 hour content removal rule British actor Iran US War m.k stalin ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage 22k gold price Chiranjeevi Kolla Chirayu Rana Dubai explosion latest crime news 2 hour content removal rule British actor Iran US War m.k stalin ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage 22k gold price Chiranjeevi Kolla
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chirayu Rana Dubai explosion latest crime news 2 hour content removal rule British actor Iran US War m.k stalin ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage 22k gold price Chiranjeevi Kolla Chirayu Rana Dubai explosion latest crime news 2 hour content removal rule British actor Iran US War m.k stalin ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage 22k gold price Chiranjeevi Kolla Chirayu Rana Dubai explosion latest crime news 2 hour content removal rule British actor Iran US War m.k stalin ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage 22k gold price Chiranjeevi Kolla Chirayu Rana Dubai explosion latest crime news 2 hour content removal rule British actor Iran US War m.k stalin ED Caribbean business news crime news cousin marriage 22k gold price Chiranjeevi Kolla
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Dead Lizard Found In Cold Drink Bottles Sparks Food Safety Outrage Across India | Watch

Dead Lizard Found In Cold Drink Bottles Sparks Food Safety Outrage Across India | Watch

Dead lizards allegedly found in sealed cold drink bottles have sparked widespread concern over food safety in India, triggering public outrage, social media debate, and calls for strict investigation and stronger regulatory action.

Dead Lizard Found In Cold Drink Bottles Sparks Food Safety Outrage Across India | Watch
Dead Lizard Found In Cold Drink Bottles Sparks Food Safety Outrage Across India | Watch

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-11 21:37 IST

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows a man buying a small thumbs-up bottle from a shop and finding a dead lizard inside when he opened it and poured the drink out. A sealed cold drink bottle with a dead lizard clearly visible inside raises serious concerns over food safety and hygiene standards. The clip, which has gone viral, shows the contaminated bottle and has quickly sparked widespread shock and anger among consumers. Many are questioning how such a serious lapse could happen in a packaged product that is expected to meet strict safety checks. The incident has triggered strong public outrage and renewed debate over quality control in the beverage industry, with demands for immediate investigation and strict action from authorities and manufacturers.

Incidents Across States

There have been cases of this happening in different parts of the country, like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. In these cases, people have found lizards and other things inside sealed bottles of soda and other drinks.

Pictures and videos of these things have been shared online. It has made a lot of people very upset. Even though we do not know if all of these reports are true, they are all very similar. That has made people even more worried. People are wondering how these things can get into sealed bottles without anyone noticing.

Public Reaction and Social Media Outrage

Social media has played a role in spreading the word about this. People are using hashtags to talk about food safety. How drinks can be contaminated. They are asking the companies that make these drinks to do something about it. A lot of people are scared to drink things that they buy from shops. People are also saying that we should not buy things from companies that do not keep their drinks safe. Groups that help consumers are asking the government to look into these cases and make sure that the companies are doing what they are supposed to do.

Food Safety Concerns 

These reports have made people think about how safe the food is in India. Experts say that there are ways that food can become contaminated, such as when it is being made, when it is being stored, or when it is being transported. If the people who make the food are not careful, it can make people sick.

We need to make sure that the companies that make our food and drinks are following the rules. The government needs to check on these companies to make sure they are doing what they are supposed to do. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India needs to do a job of keeping our food safe. People are expecting them to do more to keep us safe.

Conclusion 

All of these reports of contaminated drinks have made people in India very worried about what they’re drinking. We do not know if these are a few accidents or if there is a bigger problem. We do know that we need to do something to make sure that our food and drinks are safe. The companies that make these drinks and the government need to work to make sure that we can trust what we are eating and drinking.

ALSO READ: Will Mumbai Face 10% Water Cut From May 15? BMC Warns Of Supply Restrictions As Lake Levels Drop

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dead Lizard Found In Cold Drink Bottles Sparks Food Safety Outrage Across India | Watch
Tags: beverage industrycold drink contaminationconsumer safetyfood safetyFSSAIhygiene concernsindia newspackaged drinksproduct contaminationpublic outragesocial media viraltrending newsviral news

RELATED News

Hindu Girls Made To Wear Hijab In UP School? 3 Teachers Suspended After Viral Video Triggers Inquiry In Sambhal

Delhi Shocker: Two Women From Northeast Stalked, Abused And Assaulted, CCTV Helps Cops Identify Four Accused

How A UPI Transaction Led Cops To 3 Suspects In Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath’s murder

Deepfake Intimate Content Under Surveillance: India Tightens AI Content Rules, Social Media Platforms To Remove Such Content Within Two Hours

MIT University Sikkim Opens Admissions 2026 with AI-Based Class, Real Industry Exposure, Workshops, Internships, and Practical Learning

LATEST NEWS

Dead Lizard Found In Cold Drink Bottles Sparks Food Safety Outrage Across India | Watch

Will Mumbai Face 10% Water Cut From May 15? BMC Warns Of Supply Restrictions As Lake Levels Drop

Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Former JPMorgan Employee Denies Faking Father’s Death, Attorney Reveals It Was For ‘Dad-Like’ Figure Amid Explosive Harassment Lawsuit

Heatwave Horror In Vidarbha: Over 350 Heatstroke Cases In Akola-Amravati, Labourer Dies As Temperatures Cross 45°C

UAE Under Attack Again? Massive Explosions Rock Dubai Oil Facilities, Causes Heavy Damage, Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India?

WWE RAW Tonight 11-May-2026: Full Match Card, Start Time & Streaming Details

Australia Squad for Pakistan & Bangladesh Tours 2026: Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood Rested; IPL Stars to Return Later

Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC 11 May 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IFL 2026 Match

WWE Monday Night RAW (11 May 2026): Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu Face-Off, Oba Femi Open Challenge — Check Full Match Card And Live Streaming Details

Dead Lizard Found In Cold Drink Bottles Sparks Food Safety Outrage Across India | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dead Lizard Found In Cold Drink Bottles Sparks Food Safety Outrage Across India | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dead Lizard Found In Cold Drink Bottles Sparks Food Safety Outrage Across India | Watch
Dead Lizard Found In Cold Drink Bottles Sparks Food Safety Outrage Across India | Watch
Dead Lizard Found In Cold Drink Bottles Sparks Food Safety Outrage Across India | Watch
Dead Lizard Found In Cold Drink Bottles Sparks Food Safety Outrage Across India | Watch

QUICK LINKS