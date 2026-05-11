Dead Lizard Found In Cold Drink Bottles Sparks Food Safety Outrage Across India | Watch

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows a man buying a small thumbs-up bottle from a shop and finding a dead lizard inside when he opened it and poured the drink out. A sealed cold drink bottle with a dead lizard clearly visible inside raises serious concerns over food safety and hygiene standards. The clip, which has gone viral, shows the contaminated bottle and has quickly sparked widespread shock and anger among consumers. Many are questioning how such a serious lapse could happen in a packaged product that is expected to meet strict safety checks. The incident has triggered strong public outrage and renewed debate over quality control in the beverage industry, with demands for immediate investigation and strict action from authorities and manufacturers.

Incidents Across States

There have been cases of this happening in different parts of the country, like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. In these cases, people have found lizards and other things inside sealed bottles of soda and other drinks.

Pictures and videos of these things have been shared online. It has made a lot of people very upset. Even though we do not know if all of these reports are true, they are all very similar. That has made people even more worried. People are wondering how these things can get into sealed bottles without anyone noticing.

Public Reaction and Social Media Outrage

Social media has played a role in spreading the word about this. People are using hashtags to talk about food safety. How drinks can be contaminated. They are asking the companies that make these drinks to do something about it. A lot of people are scared to drink things that they buy from shops. People are also saying that we should not buy things from companies that do not keep their drinks safe. Groups that help consumers are asking the government to look into these cases and make sure that the companies are doing what they are supposed to do.

Food Safety Concerns

These reports have made people think about how safe the food is in India. Experts say that there are ways that food can become contaminated, such as when it is being made, when it is being stored, or when it is being transported. If the people who make the food are not careful, it can make people sick.

We need to make sure that the companies that make our food and drinks are following the rules. The government needs to check on these companies to make sure they are doing what they are supposed to do. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India needs to do a job of keeping our food safe. People are expecting them to do more to keep us safe.

Conclusion

All of these reports of contaminated drinks have made people in India very worried about what they’re drinking. We do not know if these are a few accidents or if there is a bigger problem. We do know that we need to do something to make sure that our food and drinks are safe. The companies that make these drinks and the government need to work to make sure that we can trust what we are eating and drinking.