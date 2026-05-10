Security Scare During PM Modi’s Bengaluru Visit: Gelatine Sticks Found Near Convoy Route, Suspect Detained

A major security scare unfolded in Bengaluru on Sunday after gelatin sticks were recovered near a route expected to be used by PM Modi during his visit to the city. The explosive material was found near Thathaguni in the Kaggalipura area, close to the road leading towards the Art of Living Foundation event venue where PM Modi was scheduled to attend a programme. The discovery immediately triggered a large-scale security response, with police and intelligence agencies rushing to secure the area before the Prime Minister’s movement. Officials later detained one suspect and began questioning him over the incident, while senior officers launched an investigation into how the explosives reached the spot.

Early morning warning call leads police to explosive material near key route

According to reports, the suspect allegedly made a phone call to a local police station early Sunday morning and warned that blasts could take place near HAL and the Art of Living centre during PM Modi’s visit. After receiving the warning, police teams and security agencies quickly carried out searches in both locations linked to PM Modi’s Bengaluru programme. While officers did not recover any suspicious material near HAL Airport, a search near the Art of Living area led to the recovery of gelatin sticks close to a bridge beside a compound wall near the Prime Minister’s route.

Police later picked up the caller from a house near Koramangala and took him into custody for questioning.

Senior officers question the suspect as investigation widens around possible links

Senior police officials, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), interrogated the suspect to understand how the explosive material was placed near PM Modi’s route and whether anybody else was involved in the act, as per reports.

Investigators were also trying to determine who supplied the gelatin sticks and whether the suspect had been instructed by another person to place them there. Police additionally questioned the suspect’s parents as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials said the case was being treated very seriously because explosive material was actually recovered after the threat warning linked to PM Modi’s visit.

Previous threat calls and possible motive under scanner during probe

Investigators revealed that the suspect had allegedly made similar warning calls during earlier VIP visits to Bengaluru. On previous occasions, police reportedly detained and later released him after finding that he had mental health-related issues. However, officials said this case was different because gelatin sticks were recovered from the location after the warning call. Police suspect that at least two gelatin sticks may have been deliberately thrown near PM Modi’s route.

Investigators are also examining whether the explosives were connected to individuals opposed to the Art of Living organisation. Police confirmed that the material was detected before PM Modi’s movement in the city and stated that the investigation remains ongoing.

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