FBI Files Reveal Chilling Claims Of ‘Four-Foot-Tall’ Beings Emerging From UFOs — What The Documents Suggest

The release of these newly obtained FBI files has sparked a renewed worldwide interest in UFOs, as it brought shocking allegations of ‘four foot tall’ creatures that were reportedly sighted emerging from unidentified flying objects in the 1960s. The documents released on Friday as part of US President Donald Trump’s investigation into UFO transparency include internal memos, witness accounts and summaries of investigations of unexplained aerial sightings in various parts of the world. An FBI document specifically included reports from 1965, what investigators called ‘the year of the greatest number of UFO sightings’ that had been from civilians, pilots, military and law enforcement officials, all reporting thousands of sightings.

What Is Written In The Files About The ‘Beings’?

The files cover reports of unusual metallic aircraft, which were said to hover quietly in the air, fly at incredible speeds and disrupt the performance of electromagnetic devices. Some of the witnesses reported the unidentified objects had a tremendous heat and light, and others reported taking off leaving scorched marks on the ground, the memo reads. Investigators also cited wreckage recovered from allegedly crashed flying saucers. The recovered matter was said to include magnesium alloys and what appeared to be a very hard substance, an ‘unknown metal,’ containing tiny, metallic spheres. The objects were also described as being of various shapes, from gigantic zeppelin type vehicles that measured hundreds of feet in length to the more well known disc shaped saucers and egg shaped aerial craft that were commonly seen during the UFO surge of the mid 1960s.

There Were Witnesses?

One of the most sensational of the files was evidence of supposed occupants of the enigmatic vehicles. According to one FBI summary, crewmen had reportedly exited landed objects “a few” were reportedly observed doing, by one or more witnesses. The beings were said to be between 3 ½ to 4 feet high and to be wearing something that looked like a helmet and space suit. The documents were immediately made public and the claims garnered considerable online attention. The files, however, do not give any scientific proof that there was any extraterrestrial involvement. Rather, the FBI documents are more of a recap of what is being reported, discussed and claimed at the time, and not necessarily evidence of alien encounters.

How UFO Investigation Were Made During Cold War

The newly declassified information also reveals the increasing political and public controversy over UFO investigations that was building up during the Cold War years. A memo dated October 19, 1966, was sent by the FBI’s San Francisco office to good old J. Edgar Hoover, a long time FBI Director. The memo mentioned that future US President Gerald Ford at the time was the chairman of congressional hearings that were open to the public. It also mentioned a government backed UFO study headed by physicist Edward U. Condon at the University of Colorado. The officials were hoping the research project would be able to prove whether UFO sightings were a true form of unexplained phenomena or misidentified aircraft, atmospheric events and public hysteria resulting from media coverage.

What Is So Controversial About The Book ‘Flying Saucers’?

Much of the FBI memo was devoted to the controversial book ‘Flying Saucers’, Serious Business by radio broadcaster and UFO researcher Frank Edwards. Edwards said the aliens were very sophisticated ‘space vehicles’ that were watching the Earth, and claimed the US Air Force was concealing the facts to prevent mass hysteria. The FBI summarized the book’s assertions on the behavior of UFOs, such as silent flight, high velocity and electromagnetic disruption. The memo also admitted that Edwards’ witnesses, a large number, included military pilots, police officers, and airline personnel, who would be seen as credible by those in the UFO community. But critics say that eyewitness reports are not enough to prove extraterrestrial activity.

Trump Makes ‘ UFO Evidence’ Public

The release on Friday was the first significant one since Trump signed an executive order in February to release documents related to UFOs, UAPs and alleged alien abductions from government archives. In addition to the FBI reports, officials also released military reports, infrared images, NASA transcripts and photographs that are associated with the unexplained aerial incidents. Experts warned the files contain largely allegations and theories, and witness accounts, but not incontrovertible evidence, while UFO enthusiasts hailed them as historic. US officials have restated several times that past UFO sightings do not necessarily mean alien life. That hasn’t stopped the release from sparking controversy, however, about the fact that governments are aware of more UAPs than they confess for decades.

Also Read: Donald Trump Makes UFO Evidence Public After Years Of Keeping Files Secret