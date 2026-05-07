Meet Vidushi Singh: UPSC AIR 13 Cracked Civil Services at 21 Without Coaching, Chose IFS Over IAS After First Attempt Success

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is considered one of India’s toughest exams. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for the exam in the hope of joining the top services like IAS (Indian Administrative Service), IPS (Indian Police Service) & IFS (Indian Foreign Service). From the list of successful candidates in the UPSC Civil Services Examination came Vidushi Singh, who secured rank 13 and grabbed headlines for selecting the Indian Foreign Service after securing a top rank. Originally from Ayodhya in UP, Vidushi Singh was born in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. She appeared for the UPSC examination on the first attempt at the age of 21 and did not take any coaching.

Who is UPSC topper Vidushi Singh

Vidushi did her school education in her hometown and completed her higher education from the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University. She graduated in 2021 with a BA degree (honours) in economics.

She began preparing for the UPSC exam in the year 2020 during her college existence. Unlike many other aspirants who enrol in a coaching institute, Vidushi focused on self-study and building conceptual clarity through standard textbooks and NCERTs.

Her story has become a source of motivation to many UPSC aspirants, particularly the students who are also college-going.

How did Vidushi Singh prepare without coaching

Vidushi Singh’s UPSC preparation was mostly self-driven through regular study and revision. She first ensured the basics are strong in all subjects through rigorous coverage of NCERT books from the beginning. After that, she opted out of any coaching institute. She practised answer writing and took part in several test series and mock interview programmes from June to December 2021. Vidushi Singh had taken economics as an optional subject in the UPSC exam, which matched with her academic base of Delhi University.

What was Vidushi Singh’s UPSC score

Vidushi Singh’s final rank in UPSC CSE 2022’s final merit list was 1039. She also lapped strongly in the personality test round, scoring 184 marks in the interview. Her rank was not the only factor that made her achievement remarkable. Her age and the fact that she cleared one of the toughest examinations in the country on her first attempt also added to her success.

Why did Vidushi Singh choose IFS over IAS

Many candidates of top ranks opt for the Indian Administrative Service, but some of the aspirants opt for the Indian Foreign Service as per their interest and future goals. Vidushi Singh was one of the nine candidates from the top 51 ranks allotted to the Indian Foreign Service in UPSC CSE 2022. The final allotment of the single service is decided on a variety of factors, including rank, category, service preference and vacancy in the service.

Candidates allotted to IFS from the top ranks included Mayur Hazarika, Gahana Navya James, Vidushi Singh, Pourush Sood and several others.

What can UPSC aspirants learn from her journey

Vidushi Singh’s success story stands as testimony that coaching is not necessary to crack the UPSC examination. Her preparation strategy revolved around conceptual clarity, frequent revisions, mock tests and a determined approach to preparation. Her success in clearing the UPSC examination at the age of 21 also highlights the trend of an increasing number of aspirants entering UPSC preparation during their graduation years. Her story is a message to many UPSC aspirants that a disciplined, organised and focused self-study can be a boon in one of the most difficult examinations in the country.

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