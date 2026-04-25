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Home > India News > Fact Check: Does Arvind Kejriwal Have A Second Sheesh Mahal? Know The Truth Behind The Luxury House Claim

Fact Check: Does Arvind Kejriwal Have A Second Sheesh Mahal? Know The Truth Behind The Luxury House Claim

Atishi dismissed Parvesh Sahib Singh’s claims about Arvind Kejriwal’s residence as fake, amid a political row over alleged luxury spending.

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Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 25, 2026 17:05:50 IST

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Fact Check: Does Arvind Kejriwal Have A Second Sheesh Mahal? Know The Truth Behind The Luxury House Claim

On Saturday, Delhi Leader of Opposition (LoP) and AAP leader Atishi dismissed allegations made by BJP politician Parvesh Sahib Singh about former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, calling the claims “fake”. 

In a post on X, Atishi wrote,”All the pictures released by Pravesh Verma are fake. They are not pictures of Kejriwal ji’s house. To find out whose house is how luxurious, Rekha Gupta ji and LG sahib should open their own houses, and Kejriwal ji will open his house. The public will decide for itself.” 

AAP’ Delhi Unit Chief Saurabh Bharadwaj also slammed the 7 MPs and said that the AAP’s true volunteers will never be scared of government agencies. 

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“Many volunteers have been calling & texting about the 7 MPs who chose to join BJP We must understand one thing – BJP Govt is scared of questions They do not want opposition parties who ask uncomfortable questions to power AAP was never about those 7 MPs of Rajya Sabha , AAP is about volunteers who never asked for even a councilor ticket and yet gave up all they had – career, family, studies …. Big netas with deep pockets can be scared by ED, AAP Volunteers can’t be. We must keep asking Questions,” he said. 

The comments came after the Delhi minister and BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh took a jibe at former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, calling his new type-VII government bungalow a “Sheesh Mahal part two.” 

Addressing a press conference, Parvesh Sahib Singh accused Kejriwal of betraying the people of Delhi by opting for luxuries in his bungalow. 

The BJP leader said, “One who betrayed people of Delhi, who came to power in the name of Anna Hazare, showing pictures of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. One who said I will not take residence and car from the government is Delhi’s Rahman Dakait. We will today show you Sheesh Mahal part two.” 

“He made sheesh mahal that too at the time when Delhi’s public was suffering from COVID. An extension was also being created for Rs 70 crore. After losing elections, he went to Punjab. Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia took possession of government residences near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence. Bhagwant Mann is tense with these people,” he added. 

He recalled Kejriwal’s promise of leading a life of a common man without using government facilities, and said, “Now, when he got a new bungalow at 95 Lodhi Estate. When the pictures of it came out, we were astonished. The man who said he would live simply today lives in a luxurious manner. This is a government-allocated house, but the money invested in this house is not government funds. Last time he said that the PWD invested the money, but in this house, every penny invested is private money. His own bedroom looks like Goa’s 7-star hotel room. There is a total of five bedrooms.” 

This comes after former Delhi CM shifted to a new Type-VII government bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate in the national capital. 

The “Sheesh Mahal” allegations first surfaced last year after the BJP accused him of excessive expenditure on renovations and luxury additions to the 6 Flagstaff Bungalow. The BJP had also filed a complaint with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).  

(ANI) 

Also Read: Will BJP Choose Raghav Chadha As Surprise CM Face For 2027 Punjab Elections? How Will ‘Operation Lotus’ Impact AAP And NDA In Crucial Polls?

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Fact Check: Does Arvind Kejriwal Have A Second Sheesh Mahal? Know The Truth Behind The Luxury House Claim

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Fact Check: Does Arvind Kejriwal Have A Second Sheesh Mahal? Know The Truth Behind The Luxury House Claim
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