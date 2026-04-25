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Home > Sports News > Lungi Ngidi Injury: How Is Delhi Capitals Pacer After Suffering Head Injury During DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match? Delhi Capitals Provide Huge Update

Lungi Ngidi Injury: How Is Delhi Capitals Pacer After Suffering Head Injury During DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match? Delhi Capitals Provide Huge Update

Delhi Capitals have provided a major update on Lungi Ngidi after his scary head injury against Punjab Kings. The South African pacer is stable and set to be released from the hospital. Read the full medical update and match details.

Lungi Ngidi Injury: How Is Delhi Capitals Pacer After Suffering Head Injury During DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match? Delhi Capitals Provide Huge Update. Photo X
Lungi Ngidi Injury: How Is Delhi Capitals Pacer After Suffering Head Injury During DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match? Delhi Capitals Provide Huge Update. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 25, 2026 21:29:16 IST

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Lungi Ngidi Injury: How Is Delhi Capitals Pacer After Suffering Head Injury During DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match? Delhi Capitals Provide Huge Update

Lungi Ngidi Injury: The cricketing world breathed a collective sigh of relief on Saturday evening as the Delhi Capitals (DC) issued a vital update regarding the health of South African speedster Lungi Ngidi. Following a terrifying incident at the Arun Jaitley Stadium that saw the pacer rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, the franchise has confirmed that Ngidi is stable and set to be released from medical care.

What Exactly Happened To Lungi Ngidi?

The injury happened during the IPL 2026 game between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings, which was very important. In the third over of the second innings, PBKS opener Priyansh Arya got a high, spinning chance from Axar Patel’s bowling. Ngidi, who was standing at mid-off, miscalculated the path as he moved back. The ball flew past Ngidi while he was in the air and stretching out his right hand, making him land awkwardly on his back.

The scariest part was when the back of his head hit the hard Delhi pitch. As the stadium went quiet, Ngidi was seen holding his head in pain right away. When Ngidi said he had bad headaches and neck pain, the medical staff on the pitch acted quickly, bringing out a stretcher and then an ambulance.

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In Which Hospital Lungi Ngidi Was Admitted In?

The seriousness of the situation caused an immediate emotional wave on social media. In a rare show of complete support, rival teams like the Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru all sent messages wishing the “Proteas” star a quick recovery.

You could feel the tension on the pitch. David Miller and Tristan Stubbs, Ngidi’s South African teammates, were seen huddled around the medical team with Ricky Ponting, the head coach of DC, and Hemang Badani. They were clearly shaken as the pacer was stabilised. Ngidi was taken to Max Hospital on Pusa Road for a full checkup and scans.

How Many Matches Lungi Ngidi Will Miss?

The franchise’s “huge update” this evening makes it seem like the initial worries about a serious spinal or neurological injury have been put to rest. Being “all set to be released” means that the scans probably showed that he didn’t have any major fractures or internal bleeding. However, he will almost certainly have to go through the IPL Concussion Protocol.

It is still unclear how many games Ngidi will miss, but the main concern is his long-term health. For now, the Delhi Capitals family and fans all over the world can be happy that their fast bowler is not in any immediate danger. 

Read More: DC vs PBKS: Horror Scenes in Delhi! Lungi Ngidi Rushed to Hospital After Nasty Head Injury During IPL 2026 Match— WATCH Video

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Tags: concussion protocol IPLDelhi Capitals vs Punjab Kingsipl 2026 newsLungi Ngidi head injuryLungi Ngidi injury updateLungi Ngidi stableMax Hospital Pusa Road

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Lungi Ngidi Injury: How Is Delhi Capitals Pacer After Suffering Head Injury During DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match? Delhi Capitals Provide Huge Update
Lungi Ngidi Injury: How Is Delhi Capitals Pacer After Suffering Head Injury During DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match? Delhi Capitals Provide Huge Update
Lungi Ngidi Injury: How Is Delhi Capitals Pacer After Suffering Head Injury During DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match? Delhi Capitals Provide Huge Update
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