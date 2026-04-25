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Home > Sports News > DC vs PBKS: Horror Scenes in Delhi! Lungi Ngidi Rushed to Hospital After Nasty Head Injury During IPL 2026 Match— WATCH Video

DC vs PBKS: Horror Scenes in Delhi! Lungi Ngidi Rushed to Hospital After Nasty Head Injury During IPL 2026 Match— WATCH Video

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi has been stretchered off and taken to the hospital following a nasty head injury during the DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match at Delhi. Get the latest updates on his condition and the concussion substitute.

Horror Scenes in Delhi! Lungi Ngidi Rushed to Hospital After Nasty Head Injury During DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match. Photo X
Horror Scenes in Delhi! Lungi Ngidi Rushed to Hospital After Nasty Head Injury During DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: April 25, 2026 18:40:21 IST

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DC vs PBKS: Horror Scenes in Delhi! Lungi Ngidi Rushed to Hospital After Nasty Head Injury During IPL 2026 Match— WATCH Video

DC vs PBKS: A wave of shock and silence swept across the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 25, during the IPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). What began as a high-scoring thriller took a harrowing turn in the third over of the PBKS chase when South African speedster Lungi Ngidi suffered a severe head injury that required an ambulance to enter the field of play.

How Did Lungi Ngidi Injure Himself?

Axar Patel bowled the third ball of the second innings, and that’s when the accident happened. Priyansh Arya, the PBKS opener, tried to hit a high drive but ended up toe-ending the ball high toward mid-off. Ngidi, who was going back from his position, got the path wrong on a Delhi outfield that is known for being very hard. He lost his balance and fell with terrifying force as he stretched backward to try to catch the ball. He hit the back of his head on the ground.

The effect was clear and immediate. Ngidi stood still for a few moments, which made players from both teams rush to him. The stadium, which had been buzzing after KL Rahul’s record-breaking 152* for DC, fell silent as everyone realised how serious the situation was.

How Is The Severity Of Lungi Ngidi Injury?

The medical staff for the Delhi Capitals, along with the tournament doctor, ran to the middle. It was very unusual for an ambulance to be called onto the pitch and a stretcher to be brought out. Hemang Badani and the medical staff were seen telling the patient to wear a neck brace, which is a common safety measure for possible spinal or severe concussion injuries.

David Miller and Tristan Stubbs, Ngidi’s South African teammates, looked visibly shaken as they stood near the ambulance. Ricky Ponting, the head coach of PBKS, also went out to the middle to see how the pacer was doing. Reports say that Ngidi was responding to the doctor’s first assessments, but the fact that he was taken to a nearby hospital shows how serious the blow could be.

Who Replaced Lungi Ngidi As Concussion Substitute?

After a long break, play resumed with Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera taking the pitch for a while. Then, Vipraj Nigam came on as a concussion substitute. The mood, on the other hand, stayed sad. The match was historic before the injury; DC had scored a huge 264/2, thanks to Rahul’s 152, which was the highest score by an Indian in IPL history.

The Delhi Capitals management hasn’t given a formal update on Ngidi’s condition yet, but he is expected to have scans and be watched right away. The cricketing world is now holding its breath, hoping for good news about the “Proteas” star.

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Tags: Arun Jaitley Stadium injuryconcussion substitute IPLDC vs PBKS IPL 2026Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings liveKL Rahul 152Lungi Ngidi hospitalLungi Ngidi injury

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DC vs PBKS: Horror Scenes in Delhi! Lungi Ngidi Rushed to Hospital After Nasty Head Injury During IPL 2026 Match— WATCH Video
DC vs PBKS: Horror Scenes in Delhi! Lungi Ngidi Rushed to Hospital After Nasty Head Injury During IPL 2026 Match— WATCH Video
DC vs PBKS: Horror Scenes in Delhi! Lungi Ngidi Rushed to Hospital After Nasty Head Injury During IPL 2026 Match— WATCH Video
DC vs PBKS: Horror Scenes in Delhi! Lungi Ngidi Rushed to Hospital After Nasty Head Injury During IPL 2026 Match— WATCH Video

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