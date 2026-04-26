Delhi Tragedy: Man Found Hanging In Women’s Washroom At Inderlok Metro Station

A man was found hanging inside a locked women’s washroom at Inderlok Metro station on Saturday, police said.

The incident was discovered around 5:33 pm after someone reported a bad smell coming from the women’s toilet, which was locked from inside.

Upon reaching the scene, Investigating Officer (IO), along with staff from the Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) Metro Police Station, forced open the door to find an unknown male dead body aged around 40 years, hanging.



Prima facie suggests that the deceased was a caretaker of the washroom facility, as the man had not been seen for at least two days prior to the discovery, police said.



A crime team was called to the location for investigation. Following the on-site inspection, the body was shifted to the mortuary at BSA Hospital, where it will be preserved for 72 hours. Efforts are being made to confirm the identity through Metro officials.



Authorities have initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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