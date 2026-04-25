‘No Safety For Mothers, Sisters’: Amit Shah’s Sharp Attack On Mamata Govt Ahead Of Phase 2 West Bengal Elections, BJP Predicts Big Win

Ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing the Trinamool Congress government of failing to ensure women’s safety. Addressing a public rally, Shah cited recent incidents to claim that law and order in the state has deteriorated, and alleged that women feel unsafe under the current administration, making it a key poll issue ahead of the next voting phase.

“In Mamata’s rule, there is no safety for mothers, sisters, and daughters in Bengal. RG Kar, Sandeshkhali, Kolkata Law College, Durgapur Law College… atrocities have been committed against women. And she (Mamata) said women should not step out of their homes after 7 PM, but I am telling you that after the 5th, even a little girl will step out at 1 AM at night, and no goon will be able to cause any trouble. Mamata’s time will end on the 4th,” Shah said while addressing a public meeting in Jamalpur on Saturday.

He also said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win 110 seats in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, expressing confidence in the party’s performance as polling progresses in the state.

“In the first phase, the BJP will sweep 110 seats, leaving Didi with no ground… I promise you, on 4 May, we will celebrate by offering Narendra Modi ji Bardhaman’s traditional sita bhog, sweetening his victory,” the Union Home Minister said.

Intensifying his attack on Banerjee, he accused the TMC government of corruption and said central funds are being siphoned off.

“The Modi government sends money for pucca houses for the poor, clean water, and education, which gets diverted into TMC’s syndicate and ‘cut money’. The BJP government will recover every single paisa,” he added.

“Mamata Banerjee has not implemented the CAA. If the BJP comes to power, the BJP will work to grant citizenship to all brothers and sisters of the Matua community,” he further said. The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

(With ANI Inputs)

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