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Home > World News > Pakistan Faces Transport Fare Increase Amid Fuel Price Spike, Public Burden Grows

Pakistan Faces Transport Fare Increase Amid Fuel Price Spike, Public Burden Grows

Pakistan faces a rise in fuel prices resulting to higher transport fares, making it harder for people already dealing with rising living costs.

Pakistan faces a rise in fuel prices resulting to higher transport fares, making it harder for people already dealing with rising living costs. Photo: AI Generated
Pakistan faces a rise in fuel prices resulting to higher transport fares, making it harder for people already dealing with rising living costs. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 26, 2026 00:18:50 IST

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Pakistan Faces Transport Fare Increase Amid Fuel Price Spike, Public Burden Grows

A recent rise in fuel prices in Pakistan has led to higher transport fares, making it harder for people already dealing with rising living costs, according to Samaa TV.

According to Samaa TV, in Lahore, talks between the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and transport operators led to a small fare increase of about 3% to 4%.

The meeting, held at Transport House, saw RTA Secretary Rana Mohsin negotiate with transporters who had initially demanded steeper hikes due to rising fuel costs. Authorities permitted only a limited increase, warning against any unauthorised fare escalation.

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Rana Mohsin emphasised that no transporter would be allowed to charge beyond the approved range. He cautioned that strict legal action would be taken against violators and confirmed that revised fare lists would be implemented immediately.

He noted that petroleum prices have surged by over 7 per cent, prompting the adjustment. Despite regulatory limits, passengers continue to feel the strain. Public transport operators have reportedly raised fares by around 5 per cent in some cases, further increasing the cost of daily and intercity travel.

Commuters voiced frustration, saying frequent hikes are making travel increasingly unaffordable.

Intercity routes have seen noticeable increases. Fares from Lahore to Rawalpindi have climbed to PKR 2,340, while travel to Peshawar now costs PKR 3,100.

Similarly, fares to Faisalabad and Sargodha have risen to PKR 1,260, and the Lahore-Karachi route now stands at PKR 9,720 after a significant increase.

The ripple effects extend beyond passenger transport. Goods carriers and mini Mazda operators have also raised charges by approximately 5 per cent, citing higher diesel prices. In Karachi, the Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance announced a sharper 10 per cent hike, as cited by Samaa TV.

Alliance President Malik Shahzad Awan criticised the government’s fuel pricing policies, arguing that the current subsidy of PKR 80,000 is insufficient. He claimed operational costs have surged dramatically, with expenses increasing by up to PKR 200,000 per trip.

He further warned that global tensions have disrupted nearly half of transport operations, compounding the crisis, as reported by Samaa TV. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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Pakistan Faces Transport Fare Increase Amid Fuel Price Spike, Public Burden Grows

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Pakistan Faces Transport Fare Increase Amid Fuel Price Spike, Public Burden Grows
Pakistan Faces Transport Fare Increase Amid Fuel Price Spike, Public Burden Grows
Pakistan Faces Transport Fare Increase Amid Fuel Price Spike, Public Burden Grows
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