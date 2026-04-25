Coordinated Militant Attacks Rock Mali: Explosions, Heavy Gunfire Near Bamako Military Base As Violence Spreads To Multiple Cities

Militants launched a series of coordinated attacks across Mali on Saturday morning, targeting the capital Bamako as well as key towns in the interior. The Malian army confirmed that multiple positions were attacked in what appeared to be a planned assault by different groups.

Two loud explosions followed by heavy gunfire were heard shortly before 6 a.m. near the main military base in Kati, located just outside Bamako. According to a Reuters witness, soldiers quickly moved in and blocked roads around the area to control the situation.

Coordinated Violence Spreads Beyond Bamako

At the same time, similar incidents were reported in the central town of Sevare and in the northern regions, including Kidal and Gao. The scale and timing suggested a coordinated effort across multiple locations.

A witness in Sevare described the situation with urgency, saying, “There’s gunfire everywhere,” highlighting the intensity of the violence unfolding across different parts of Mali.

Army Confirms Attacks, Urges Calm

In an official statement, Mali’s army said unidentified “terrorist” groups had carried out attacks in the capital and other areas, though it did not specify exact locations. Authorities confirmed that fighting was still ongoing and appealed to the public to remain calm during the crisis.

Mali continues to struggle with insurgencies linked to West African affiliates of al Qaeda and Islamic State, along with a long-running Tuareg rebellion in the north, making security a persistent challenge for the country.

Rebel Claims and Militant Links Emerge

Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, spokesperson for the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), claimed on social media that their forces had taken control of several positions in Kidal and Gao. However, Reuters noted that it could not independently verify these claims.

Meanwhile, four security sources indicated that the al Qaeda-linked group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) was involved in the attacks. There was no immediate claim of responsibility from JNIM or the Islamic State in the Sahel Province (ISSP).

Gunfire Near Airport, Foreign Links in Focus

Gunfire was also reported near a military camp close to Bamako’s airport, which houses Russian mercenary forces. A resident described the situation, saying, “We hear gunfire towards the military camp. It’s not the airport itself, but the camp that secures the airport.”

The current government, led by Assimi Goita, has relied on Russian mercenaries for security support while distancing itself from Western allies. However, recent reports suggest Mali is exploring renewed cooperation with the United States, including a possible agreement allowing U.S. surveillance flights over its airspace to monitor jihadist activity.

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