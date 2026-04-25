Iran Delegation Leaves Islamabad, Disrupting Pakistan’s Efforts To Host Next US-Iran Talks

On Saturday evening, the Iranian deligation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left Islamabad after having high-level meetings with Pakistan’s leaders, their departure ended Pakistan’s hopes of arranging a second round of US-Iran peace talks.



As reported by Al Jazeera, the delegation left the Pakistani capital after delivering an “official list of demands” to Pakistani leaders for the US and Israel in order to achieve a complete solution to the conflict in West Asia.



The departure effectively signals the end of Islamabad’s hopes to facilitate the much-anticipated second round of direct dialogue, as Araghchi is now set to travel to Oman and Russia, bypassing any further engagement in the Pakistani capital.



In a frantic effort to project diplomatic weight, Pakistan’s top civilian and military leadership converged at the house of the Pakistani Prime Minister for a meeting with the Iranian delegation that lasted approximately two hours prior to Araghchi’s departure.



Alongside Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the meeting saw the heavy-handed presence of Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.



Despite the presence of Pakistan’s entire security and political top brass, the engagement appeared to be little more than a ‘messenger’ service.



According to Kamran Khan, chairman of Pakistan-based news outlet ARY News, citing sources, the Iranian side, rather than engaging in the mediated peace talks Pakistan had promised, simply handed over a list of preconditions–specifically the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports on the Strait of Hormuz.



Khan, prior to the high-level diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Islamabad, reported that the talks with the US and Iran in Islamabad were “rapidly fading”, exposing the host nation’s diplomatic impotence as Tehran refused to meet the travelling American delegation.



Despite going to extreme lengths to orchestrate high-profile diplomatic arrangements, the Pakistani establishment has been entirely sidelined by the actual stakeholders, reducing Islamabad to a mere spectator in its own capital.



According to Khan, citing informed sources, Tehran was “not ready to meet the US delegation”, which includes US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, who were scheduled to travel to Islamabad for the second round of talks.



While the Pakistani establishment attempted to roll out the red carpet, the city of Islamabad was held hostage by a “suffocating security lockdown.”



Authorities sealed major arterial roads and placed the high-security Red Zone under a “strict cordon”, paralysing daily life for residents.



However, this display of force yielded no diplomatic breakthrough. The highly anticipated second round of talks between Tehran and the US delegation–led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner–failed to materialise as Tehran refused to even meet the American representatives on Pakistani soil.



Taking to X, Sharif attempted to put a positive spin on the failure, stating he had a “most warm, cordial exchange of views” and discussed “further strengthening of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations”. Similarly, Ishaq Dar emphasised “the importance of dialogue and diplomacy” in a separate post on X.



Despite hosting the Iranian FM and the US delegation simultaneously earlier, Islamabad was unable to bring the two sides into the same room again for the second time.



Tehran’s decision to deliver demands and immediately depart for Oman and Russia underscores that it views those nations, rather than Pakistan, as the credible arbiters of regional peace.



This weekend’s diplomatic theatre is rapidly mirroring the failures of the past. The first round of talks hosted in Islamabad–featuring US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliamentary Speaker MB Ghalibaf–dragged on for a gruelling 21 hours without yielding a single breakthrough. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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