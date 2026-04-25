Iran Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’ To US Over Continued ‘Blockade, Piracy, Maritime Robbery’ In Strait Of Hormuz Blockade As Naval Tensions Escalate In Gulf

Iran on Saturday issued a strong warning to the United States, saying it would give a “decisive response” if Washington continued what it called “blockade, piracy, and maritime robbery” in the Gulf region, especially around the Strait of Hormuz. The statement was reported by Iran’s state media Press TV.

The warning came from Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran’s top operational military command that coordinates between the army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). It made it clear that continued US actions in regional waters would not go unanswered.

Iran Warns of Strong Military Response in Strait of Hormuz Tensions

In its statement, the headquarters said, “Should the aggressor US military persist in blockade, piracy, and maritime robbery in the region, it can be certain that it will face a decisive response from Iran’s powerful armed forces.”

It also stressed that Iran’s forces are at a higher level of readiness than before. The statement added, “The United States must recognise that the armed forces of the Iran possess greater authority and readiness than ever before to defend national sovereignty, territory, and interests.”

Iran Claims High Readiness, Says It Is Monitoring Regional Movements Closely

The headquarters further said Iranian forces are closely watching all movements in the region, including activity in the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key global energy route.

It said, “We remain prepared and resolved to monitor enemy movements and transit in the region, maintain management and control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and, in the event of any renewed aggression by American-Zionist enemies, inflict even more severe losses upon them.”

US Navy Operations Continue as Vessel Movements Are Restricted

The statement comes amid ongoing US naval activity in the region. According to the US Central Command, enforcement operations linked to the blockade of Iranian ports are continuing, with several vessels being redirected.

As per a post by US CENTCOM on X, US forces have turned back or redirected at least 34 vessels trying to enter or exit Iranian ports. The military also said that the guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) enforced a blockade on an Iranian-flagged vessel on April 24.

Pakistan’s Diplomatic Efforts Falter as Iran Refuses Talks with US Delegation

Meanwhile, efforts by Pakistan to position itself as a mediator have reportedly hit a setback. Plans for high-level talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad are now “rapidly fading,” according to Kamran Khan, chairman of ARY News.

Despite arranging major diplomatic preparations, Pakistan appears to have been sidelined. Iran has reportedly refused to meet the visiting US delegation, which includes Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Tehran has instead directly communicated its demand that the US lift its blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian ports before any talks can take place.

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