Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Injury Update: Rajasthan Royals Opener Limps Off the Field After Century in RR vs SRH IPL 2026 Clash — Here’s Why

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Injury: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again became the talk of the town in the first innings as the 15-year-old smashed a 36-ball century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, it was in the second innings where the left-handed batter provided a major scare to the Rajasthan Royals team and the fans as well. While trying to run after a ball going to the boundary, Sooryavanshi stopped midway and clutched to his right hamstring. He received a bit of medical attention before walking off the field. The young batter looked in extreme pain and was holding his hamstring as he walked from the field. Rajasthan Royals team management and the fans would hope that it is nothing serious given how important he is in their batting order.

What Exactly Happened To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi injured his hamstring while trying to run after a delivery in the third over. He was trying to chase the ball after Ishan Kishan struck Jofra Archer for a four on the final ball of the over. Between overs the visual showed that the young left-handed batter walked off the field while showing emotions of being hurt. The physio even came to the field look after him but it was of no use as the 15-year-old had to walk out of the field. He was limping off the field giving the fans and certainly the RR management a huge scare for the following games.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi miss upcoming games for RR?

A hamstring injury if serious, could rule the left-handed batter for a couple of weeks. This would mean that Sooryavanshi, who has been the top batter this season could miss the better part of the season or worse be ruled out if it is a hamstring tear. If that is the case, then the Royals would need to search for a replacement and might have to take a look at their overseas combinations as well.

Who could replace Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be replaced by Lhuan-dre Pretorious. However, given that Pretorious is an overseas player, the Rajasthan Royals team management will have a task on their hand to change their combination as well. Currently, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, and Nandre Burger have been playing for the Royals as overseas players. Archer and Burger have done well with the new ball in hand, and have made themselves indispensable to the team. Meanwhile, it could be a straight shootout between Ferreira and Hetmyer if Pretorious does make it to the playing XI.

Ferreira has been the better of the two batters. The South African has scored 130 runs in seven innings so far in the season. Meanwhile, Hetmyer has scored 72 runs in six innings while not looking at his usual best. This could lead to him being dropped if Lhuan-dre Pretorious has to replace Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

RR vs SRH: How has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performed in IPL 2026?

With his century in the first innings, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rose to the top of the Orange Cap rankings. In eight innings, the left-handed hitter has amassed 357 runs at a strike rate of 234.86. Although KL Rahul has also scored the same number of runs, Vaibhav has the Orange cap because of his higher strike rate. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who have combined to hit 31 sixes, follow him on the Orange Cap. Sooryavanshi, meanwhile, has hit 32 sixes this season.

Also Read: IPL 2026: 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest to Achieve Major Record, Leads Orange Cap Race in RR vs SRH Clash