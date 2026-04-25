IPL 2026: 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest to Achieve Major Record, Leads Orange Cap Race in RR vs SRH Clash

RR vs SRH: Not very long ago, a 37-ball knock might not have attracted a lot of attention. But in modern-day cricket, players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi take only 36 balls to complete a century. The fact that he is 15 years of age is no longer his USP, but it is his hard-hitting batter that has earned the young prodigy fans not only in India but also from around the world. The left-handed batter smashed his second IPL ton tonight against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. His first hundred came off 35 balls, which became the fastest by an Indian batter. He now holds the record of the two fastest hundreds by Indian batters. He also smashed a 15-ball fifty, third time in IPL 2026.

RR vs SRH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes the fastest century in IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s century off 36 balls tonight against Sunrisers Hyderabad became the fastest ton of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. He became the youngest batter to hit multiple centuries in IPL. The left-handed batter announced himself at the crease tonight in some fashion. It was against this very team that Sooryavanshi was dismissed for a golden duck by Praful Hinge. However, tonight, facing the very same bowler in the first over of the first innings, the young RR opening batter smashed four sixes off consecutive deliveries.

There was no stopping him after that as Sooryavanshi kept on batting in the sixth gear. He shared a 40-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Jaiswal only contributing 10 runs. He then shared a 112-run stand with Dhruv Jurel, where the wicketkeeper scored 51 off 35 balls; at the same time, the 15-year-old scored 57 runs in 27 balls.

Sooryavanshi was dismissed with the scoreboard reading 170. 103 of those runs had been scored by the left-hander. He smashed 12 sixes and five fours in his 37-ball knock. At the time of his dismissal, only one six had been smashed by the rest of the RR batters.

RR vs SRH: How has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performed in IPL 2026?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, with this century, climbed to the top of the Orange Cap rankings. The left-handed batter has scored 357 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 234.86. KL Rahul, too has scored the same amount of runs but thanks to his superior strike rate, it is Vaibhav who holds the cap. Sooryavanshi averages 44.62 in the IPL 2026 season. He is followed by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli on the crease, who have managed to hit 31 sixes combined. Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi has struck 32 sixes in the season.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard

Rajasthan Royals, thanks to a splendid hundred from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, ended up scoring 228 runs in the first innings. Sooryavanshi scored 103 runs in 37 balls, hitting five fours and 12 sixes. Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel provided great support to the young batter, scoring 51 runs off 35 balls after getting out for three single-digit scores in his previous three games. Donovan Ferreira provided the finishing touch to the innings. The South African batter scored 33 runs in 16 balls.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was a fruitful return for Pat Cummins as a bowler. The Australian pacer went for only 28 runs in his four overs while also picking up the wicket of his opposite number, RR skipper Riyan Parag. Eshan Malinga, meanwhile, claimed two wickets while going for 38 in his four overs.

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