LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aam Aadmi Party Chris Kebbon iran business news arvind kejriwal delhi Temperature aap paytm Saleem Wastik K Kavitha Land Rover Range Sport Autobiography Cricket Khalnayak 2 australia influencer viral video splitsvilla Aam Aadmi Party Chris Kebbon iran business news arvind kejriwal delhi Temperature aap paytm Saleem Wastik K Kavitha Land Rover Range Sport Autobiography Cricket Khalnayak 2 australia influencer viral video splitsvilla Aam Aadmi Party Chris Kebbon iran business news arvind kejriwal delhi Temperature aap paytm Saleem Wastik K Kavitha Land Rover Range Sport Autobiography Cricket Khalnayak 2 australia influencer viral video splitsvilla Aam Aadmi Party Chris Kebbon iran business news arvind kejriwal delhi Temperature aap paytm Saleem Wastik K Kavitha Land Rover Range Sport Autobiography Cricket Khalnayak 2 australia influencer viral video splitsvilla
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aam Aadmi Party Chris Kebbon iran business news arvind kejriwal delhi Temperature aap paytm Saleem Wastik K Kavitha Land Rover Range Sport Autobiography Cricket Khalnayak 2 australia influencer viral video splitsvilla Aam Aadmi Party Chris Kebbon iran business news arvind kejriwal delhi Temperature aap paytm Saleem Wastik K Kavitha Land Rover Range Sport Autobiography Cricket Khalnayak 2 australia influencer viral video splitsvilla Aam Aadmi Party Chris Kebbon iran business news arvind kejriwal delhi Temperature aap paytm Saleem Wastik K Kavitha Land Rover Range Sport Autobiography Cricket Khalnayak 2 australia influencer viral video splitsvilla Aam Aadmi Party Chris Kebbon iran business news arvind kejriwal delhi Temperature aap paytm Saleem Wastik K Kavitha Land Rover Range Sport Autobiography Cricket Khalnayak 2 australia influencer viral video splitsvilla
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Pull Off Record 265 Chase vs Delhi Capitals; Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Star in Highest Successful Run Chase in IPL History

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Pull Off Record 265 Chase vs Delhi Capitals; Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Star in Highest Successful Run Chase in IPL History

DC vs PBKS: Punjab Kings created IPL history by chasing 265 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, registering the highest successful run chase in IPL history and breaking their own record set in 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders, when they chased down 261. Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 71, Prabhsimran Singh’s 76 and Priyansh Arya’s quickfire knock powered PBKS to a record-breaking win in one of the greatest chases in IPL history.

Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer in frame. Image Credit ANI
Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer in frame. Image Credit ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 25, 2026 20:14:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Pull Off Record 265 Chase vs Delhi Capitals; Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Star in Highest Successful Run Chase in IPL History

Punjab Kings have gone on to break their own record of the highest chase in the history of the IPL. PBKS chased down the target of 265 runs against the Delhi Capitals in the 19th over. Punjab Kings broke their record, which they had set in 2024, against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Eden Gardens. The hosts, DC, would know that they could have sealed the victory tonight had Karun Nair not dropped Shreyas Iyer twice on 28 and even 35. The PBKS skipper went on to score 71 runs in 36 balls. His knock sealed the win for his team after a blistering start provided by the two openers. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh shared a 126-run opening stand. Prabhsimran scored 76 runs in only 26 balls; meanwhile, Arya smashed 43 off 17.

DC vs PBKS: Highest successful chase in IPL History

Rank

Team

You Might Be Interested In

Score Chased

Final Score

Opposition

Edition

1

PBKS

264/2

265/4 in 18.5 overs

DC

2026

2

PBKS

261/6

262/2 in 18.4 overs

KKR

2024

3

SRH

245/6

247/2 in 18.3 overs

PBKS

2025

4

RCB

227/7

230/4 in 18.4 overs

LSG

2025

5

RR

223/2

226/6 in 19.3 overs

KXIP

2020

6

RR

223/6

224/8 in 20 overs

KKR

2024

7

MI

220/4

224/4 in 19.1 overs

KKR

2026

8

PBKS

219/6

223/4 in 18.5 overs

SRH

2026

9

MI

218/4

219/6 in 20 overs

CSK

2021

10

RR

214/5

217/7 in 19.5 overs

DC

2008

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings stats

Punjab Kings broke their own record of the highest chase in T20 cricket. With tonight’s chase of 265, PBKS now hold the record for the two highest successful chases in T20 cricket. It all started when KL Rahul and Nitish Rana batted beautifully in the first innings for the Delhi Capitals. The former PBKS skipper, Rahul, scored 152 runs and, in the process, took the Orange Cap from the head of Virat Kohli. Rahul also scored the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the history of the Indian Premier League. He shared a 220-run stand with Nitish Rana for the second wicket, which became the second-highest partnership in IPL history. 

DC vs PBKS: Prabshimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer Star For Punjab Kings

In reply, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya scored 116 runs in the power play, giving an incredible start to the chase for Punjab Kings. The two young openers entered the history books as well, as they made the second-highest score in the power play, only behind SRH’s 125. 

Punjab Kings then went on to chase the highest score in the history of all T20 cricket. Prabhsimran top-scored with 76 runs off 26 balls. But it was their skipper, Shreyas Iyer, whose knock sealed the deal. Iyer, who had been on the receiving end when PBKS chased 262 against KKR in 2024, played an unbeaten knock of 71 runs in 36 balls to chase down the target. However, it was not a faultless innings from the captain as he got a couple of reprieves, both from Karun Nair. 

Also Read: KL Rahul’s Record Knock Powers IPL 2026 Highest Totals List: Top 10 Team Scores, Records And Stats

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: DC vs PBKSDelhi CapitalsHighest chase in T20highest chase IPL historyHighest succesful chase in IPLHighest succesful chase in T20IPL 2026kl rahulNitish RanaPBKS vs DCPrabhsimran SinghPriyansh Aryapunjab kingsshreyas iyer

RELATED News

RR vs SRH Injury News: Pat Cummins to Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur? Ishan Kishan Likely to Face Demotion | Predicted Playing XIs And More

DC vs PBKS: Horror Scenes in Delhi! Lungi Ngidi Rushed to Hospital After Nasty Head Injury During IPL 2026 Match— WATCH Video

Getafe vs Barcelona: Score Prediction, Team News, and How to Watch La Liga Live In India, UK, USA, Spain

India Women vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Team India In Action?

KL Rahul’s Record Knock Powers IPL 2026 Highest Totals List: Top 10 Team Scores, Records And Stats

LATEST NEWS

NIT Silchar Bans Religious Activities In Open Spaces After Viral Namaz Video Sparks Protest, Row Deepens On Campus

‘No Safety For Mothers, Sisters’: Amit Shah’s Sharp Attack On Mamata Govt Ahead Of Phase 2 West Bengal Elections, BJP Predicts Big Win

‘AAP Is Corrupt And Compromised’: Raghav Chadha’s Scathing Attack Against Arvind Kejriwal, Says, ‘No Space Left For Honest Workers’

Gold Price Prediction April 26: 24K Gold Likely To Stay Elevated Around ₹1.50–₹1.55 Lakh; Experts Flag Inflation, Fed Cues As Key Drivers

Iran Warns Of ‘Decisive Response’ To US Over Continued ‘Blockade, Piracy, Maritime Robbery’ In Strait Of Hormuz Blockade As Naval Tensions Escalate In Gulf

Greta Thunberg Flotilla Mission Hit By Sexual Misconduct Claims, Reports Of Romance With Chris Kebbon Emerge, ‘Sexual Relationships With Multiple…’

Concept Medical Signals a Shift Toward Long-Term Thinking

Orry Slams ‘Clickbaiting’ Culture Used In Drug Case As Police Finds No Evidence

Are Sex-Enhancement Drugs Safe? 29-Year-Old Gurugram Man’s Heart Attack Death Raises Questions About Sexual Health- Know The Pros And Cons

How Was Salim Wastik Arrested 31 Years After 1995 Kidnap-Murder Of Delhi Businessman’s Son? YouTuber Lived Under Fake Identity

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Pull Off Record 265 Chase vs Delhi Capitals; Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Star in Highest Successful Run Chase in IPL History

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Pull Off Record 265 Chase vs Delhi Capitals; Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Star in Highest Successful Run Chase in IPL History

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Pull Off Record 265 Chase vs Delhi Capitals; Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Star in Highest Successful Run Chase in IPL History
IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Pull Off Record 265 Chase vs Delhi Capitals; Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Star in Highest Successful Run Chase in IPL History
IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Pull Off Record 265 Chase vs Delhi Capitals; Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Star in Highest Successful Run Chase in IPL History
IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Pull Off Record 265 Chase vs Delhi Capitals; Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Star in Highest Successful Run Chase in IPL History

QUICK LINKS