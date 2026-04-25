IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Pull Off Record 265 Chase vs Delhi Capitals; Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Star in Highest Successful Run Chase in IPL History

Punjab Kings have gone on to break their own record of the highest chase in the history of the IPL. PBKS chased down the target of 265 runs against the Delhi Capitals in the 19th over. Punjab Kings broke their record, which they had set in 2024, against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Eden Gardens. The hosts, DC, would know that they could have sealed the victory tonight had Karun Nair not dropped Shreyas Iyer twice on 28 and even 35. The PBKS skipper went on to score 71 runs in 36 balls. His knock sealed the win for his team after a blistering start provided by the two openers. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh shared a 126-run opening stand. Prabhsimran scored 76 runs in only 26 balls; meanwhile, Arya smashed 43 off 17.

DC vs PBKS: Highest successful chase in IPL History

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings stats

Punjab Kings broke their own record of the highest chase in T20 cricket. With tonight’s chase of 265, PBKS now hold the record for the two highest successful chases in T20 cricket. It all started when KL Rahul and Nitish Rana batted beautifully in the first innings for the Delhi Capitals. The former PBKS skipper, Rahul, scored 152 runs and, in the process, took the Orange Cap from the head of Virat Kohli. Rahul also scored the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the history of the Indian Premier League. He shared a 220-run stand with Nitish Rana for the second wicket, which became the second-highest partnership in IPL history.

DC vs PBKS: Prabshimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer Star For Punjab Kings

In reply, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya scored 116 runs in the power play, giving an incredible start to the chase for Punjab Kings. The two young openers entered the history books as well, as they made the second-highest score in the power play, only behind SRH’s 125.

Punjab Kings then went on to chase the highest score in the history of all T20 cricket. Prabhsimran top-scored with 76 runs off 26 balls. But it was their skipper, Shreyas Iyer, whose knock sealed the deal. Iyer, who had been on the receiving end when PBKS chased 262 against KKR in 2024, played an unbeaten knock of 71 runs in 36 balls to chase down the target. However, it was not a faultless innings from the captain as he got a couple of reprieves, both from Karun Nair.

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