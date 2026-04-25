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Home > Sports News > KL Rahul’s Record Knock Powers IPL 2026 Highest Totals List: Top 10 Team Scores, Records And Stats

KL Rahul’s Record Knock Powers IPL 2026 Highest Totals List: Top 10 Team Scores, Records And Stats

KL Rahul makes history in IPL 2026, smashing 152* off 67 balls to become the first Indian to reach 150 in the league. His record-breaking knock propelled Delhi Capitals to 264/2—the highest total of the 2026 season—against the undefeated Punjab Kings. Get the full breakdown of individual and team records, including how Rahul surpassed Abhishek Sharma's 141.

KL Rahul in frame. (ANI)
KL Rahul in frame. (ANI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Last updated: April 25, 2026 17:59:30 IST

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KL Rahul’s Record Knock Powers IPL 2026 Highest Totals List: Top 10 Team Scores, Records And Stats

It required a monster knock for Delhi Capitals to set the tone against the undefeated Punjab Kings, and star batter KL Rahul did exactly that by smashing a herculean 152 off 67 balls at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. A superlative knock with 16 boundaries and 9 sixes in the knock, Rahul’s knock powered the Capitals to 264 for 2 at the end of 20 overs. After being elected to bat first, the Capitals approached the innings with firepower as they were up against an incredibly power-packed batting of the Punjab Kings.

His score of 152 ranks him third in the list of batters with the highest individual score in IPL history. He also became the only Indian player to score a 150 in the cash-rich league. 

Also, he surpassed the score of 141, which was the highest individual score by an Indian. The previous record was held by SRH’s Abhishek Sharma, who smashed the knock in 2025.

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Highest individual scores in the IPL

175* – Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

158* – Brendon McCullum (KKR) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2008

152* – KL Rahul (DC) vs PBKS, Delhi, 2026

141 – Abhishek Sharma (SRH) vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025

140* – Quinton de Kock (KKR) vs LSG, Mumbai DYP, 2022

Top 10 Highest Team Scores in IPL History

The total of 264 for 2 is also the highest in the ongoing edition. It is also the biggest total by the franchise and ranks seventh in the list overall. Check out the list here:

Rank Score Team Opponent Venue Date
1 287/3 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru April 15, 2024
2 286/6 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad March 23, 2025
3 278/3 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad April 2, 2025
4 277/3 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Hyderabad March 27, 2024
5 272/7 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Visakhapatnam April 3, 2024
6 266/7 Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Delhi April 20, 2024
7 264/2 Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Delhi April 25, 2026
8 263/5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Pune Warriors India Bengaluru April 23, 2013
9 262/2 Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata April 26, 2024
10 262/7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru April 15, 2024

What Is the Highest Score in IPL by a Team?

The team captained by Pat Cummins has now achieved four of the highest total scores in the league’s history. Its score of 287 runs against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru stands as the highest team total in IPL history.

Which Team Holds the Record for Highest Score in IPL 2026?

Delhi Capitals (Till Match 35) – 264/2 (20)

What Is the Highest Score by a Player in IPL 2026 History?

Chris Gayle (175) has the highest individual score in IPL history.

IPL Highest Partnership: Top Record-Breaking Partnerships in IPL

229 – AB de Villiers & Virat Kohli vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

220 – KL Rahul & Nitish Rana vs PBKS, Delhi, 2026

215* – AB de Villiers & Virat Kohli vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2015

210* – KL Rahul & Quinton de Kock vs KKR, Mumbai DYP, 2022

210 – Sai Sudharsan & Shubman Gill vs CSK, Ahmedabad, 2024

Also Read: Sreesanth vs Harbhajan Singh: Slapgate Row Returns to Haunt IPL — Ex-Team India Pacer Blocks Bhajji, Alleges ₹1 Crore Profit From Controversy

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KL Rahul’s Record Knock Powers IPL 2026 Highest Totals List: Top 10 Team Scores, Records And Stats
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