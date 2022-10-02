China’s attempt to adopt anti-AUKUS resolution at IAEA rejected by India 2 October, 2022 | Riya Girdhar

Top News

China has condemned the development, calling it a violation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

India has thwarted China’s attempt to pass an anti-AUKUS resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency meeting in Vienna. Last year, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States inked the Aukus accord, under which Canberra will get nuclear-powered submarines. China has expressed displeasure with the development, calling it a violation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). It even chastised the IAEA for its stance on the subject.

‘India’s skillful and impactful diplomacy was profoundly appreciated by IAEA member states, notably the AUKUS partners,’ according to sources. The Indian Mission to the IAEA in Vienna collaborated closely with other IAEA member countries to reach an agreement on the matter.

The issue was discussed at the IAEA General Conference, which took place from September 26 to September 30. Beijing withdrew the proposal on Friday after failing to gain majority approval (30th September).

According to reports, the UN nuclear inspector expressed agreement with the pact earlier this month. According to sources, India took “an impartial approach… recognising the soundness of the IAEA’s technical examination,” adding that “India’s thoughtful role helped many smaller countries take a firm posture on the Chinese proposal.”