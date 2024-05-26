KKR Wins The IPL 2024: Here Are The Fans Reaction

The Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the IPL 2024 title by defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. This victory marks the third time that Shah Rukh Khan’s team has secured the IPL trophy.

Shreyas Iyer joined the ranks of distinguished KKR captains, becoming the second after Gautam Gambhir, who led the team to victories in 2012 and 2014. Gambhir watched from the dugout as a proud mentor. Iyer also became only the fifth Indian captain to win an IPL final, joining the elite company of MS Dhoni, Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya.

Here are the fans reaction:

Shahrukh Khan hugs his daughter Suhana Khan after KKR wins the trophy.

 

 

 

 