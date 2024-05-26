KKR Wins The IPL 2024: Here Are The Fans Reaction

The Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the IPL 2024 title by defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. This victory marks the third time that Shah Rukh Khan’s team has secured the IPL trophy.

Shreyas Iyer joined the ranks of distinguished KKR captains, becoming the second after Gautam Gambhir, who led the team to victories in 2012 and 2014. Gambhir watched from the dugout as a proud mentor. Iyer also became only the fifth Indian captain to win an IPL final, joining the elite company of MS Dhoni, Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya.

Here are the fans reaction:

Shahrukh Khan hugs his daughter Suhana Khan after KKR wins the trophy.

Suhana’s tears are not only in the joy of #KKR‘s victory, but also in the love she feels for her father @iamsrk , we know from everything ShahRukh has been through during the last few years and every victory conquered is a reason for joy, he deserves each one of them, I love you pic.twitter.com/xIOkjZmywG — SRKajol🇧🇷 (@SRKajolBrasil) May 26, 2024

No kolkata knight riders and Gambhir fan will pass without liking this tweet!! They saved best for the last.

Congrats KKR 🥳 Starc 🔥🔥#KKRvsSRH #IPLfinal worst IPL pic.twitter.com/PHwuaKvunC pic.twitter.com/mHCbGkJxfY — RanaJi🏹 (@RanaTells) May 26, 2024

Shreyas Iyer expressed frustration when PM Modi entered the dressing room for PR during India’s World Cup final loss. After this, he lost his @BCCI contract and wasn’t selected for the T20 World Cup squad. Today, He won #IPL trophy as Captain. A tight slap. #IPL2O24 #KKR pic.twitter.com/5jbuRzk2QB — أمينة Amina (@AminaaKausar) May 26, 2024

– Lost the BCCI contract.

– Dropped from the Test Team.

– Injury issues after World Cup. Life in cricket was tough for Iyer after the World Cup but he was determined, the self belief, lead KKR into their 3rd IPL Title, this is a statement, Iyer is here to rule. 👌 pic.twitter.com/JOz0MuzQ95 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 26, 2024

KKR players taking Gautam Gambhir in their shoulders. 👌 pic.twitter.com/XspysKKbiM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 26, 2024

The emotions of KKR tonight! – One of the most consistent team in IPL history.pic.twitter.com/SVyJu7jgik — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 26, 2024

2012 🤝 2024. We still feel the same! 💜pic.twitter.com/HPJuI5Xqeg — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 26, 2024

