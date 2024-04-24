No Virat Kohli As Opener, Irfan Pathan's New Picks For T20 World Cup 2024

Irfan Pathan, the former Indian cricket dynamo, has unleashed his lineup of power hitters for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024. In a bold move, he’s placed Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Virat Kohli at the helm, igniting excitement and sparking debates among cricket enthusiasts.

Pathan’s strategic brilliance shines through as he champions the idea of Rohit Sharma leading the charge alongside the emerging talent of Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose recent century heroics for Rajasthan Royals set the IPL ablaze. And who could question the prowess of Virat Kohli at number three, with stats that outshine even the mighty Chris Gayle?

Sharing his lineup on the buzzing social media platform X, Pathan declared, “Now that the World Cup is looming large, here’s my dream trio for Team India: 1) Rohit Sharma (the epitome of form and leadership) 2) Yashasvi Jaiswal (a powerhouse performer even before his century, a must-have for consistency) 3) Virat Kohli (his place and strike rate are non-negotiable. With a T20I strike rate of 138+ and an IPL season strike rate of 150, he’s a force to reckon with).”

Meanwhile, in the heat of the post-match analysis, Pathan didn’t shy away from stirring the pot. He delivered a scathing critique of Mumbai Indians’ skipper Hardik Pandya, raising eyebrows and drawing attention to Pandya’s potential vulnerability as the team’s linchpin.

In a fiery video, Pathan minced no words, expressing grave concerns over Mumbai Indians’ management strategy and questioning Pandya’s current form. His analysis struck a chord, sparking intense discussions about Pandya’s role and Mumbai Indians’ path to redemption.

As cricket fans brace themselves for the exhilarating showdown of the T20 World Cup, Pathan’s insights promise to add fuel to the fire, setting the stage for a spectacle unlike any other.