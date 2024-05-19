Why Is 'SHAME ON STAR SPORTS' Trending? Rohit Sharma's Statement Creates Ripples On Internet

In the latest development, “SHAME ON STAR SPORTS” is trending on social media after the Indian Team Captain Rohit Sharma lashed out at the Indian Premier League (IPL) official TV broadcasters. On May 19, the Captain expressed his disappointment in the breach of his privacy.

Rohit Sharma stated that the official TV broadcasters have begun to capture each and every conversation of the cricketers. Rohit Sharma posted on X, “The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days”.

He added that he had already asked Star Sports to avoid recording his conversation but despite that the broadcaster not did they only captured the conversation but also played it on air which is a breach of privacy. “The need to get exclusive content, and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers, and cricket. Let better sense prevail,” he added.

The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days. Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then… — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 19, 2024

Previously, the captain was seen requesting the broadcasters to shut down the audio while recording him while he was in conversation with KKR’s Abhishek Nayar.

KKR shared the chat’s audio on their social media, leading fans to speculate that the cricketer was hinting at leaving MI after the current season. Due to the ensuing controversy, the Knight Riders’ social media team later removed the video.

A few days later, on May 17, Rohit was spotted talking to Dhawal Kulkarni before MI’s match against Lucknow Super Giants. Noticing the recording, the opener, with folded hands, asked the broadcaster to turn off the audio, referencing the trouble caused by the previous audio.

“Bhai audio band karo haan, already ek audio ne mera waat laga diya (Brother, please turn off the audio, one audio has already caused me trouble),” Sharma remarked in the now-viral video.

Fan Reactions

One of the X user said, “Gautam Gambhir has already exposed agenda of star sport”:

Gautam Gambhir has already exposed agenda of star sport They literally sell a product named Virat Kohli on air SHAME ON STAR SPORTS pic.twitter.com/gFz98pRFLX — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) May 19, 2024

Another said,

Gautam Gambhir has brutally exposed the biggest PR Mafia of cricket world, kudos to Rohit and Gambhir who are brave enough to speak against injustice. This video should reach out to every single cricket fan on X. SHAME ON STAR SPORTS pic.twitter.com/qWNVFugnLT — 𝗔𝘆𝘂𝘀𝗵 🇮🇳 (@RofiedAyush) May 19, 2024

Gautam Gambhir said : “Rohit Sharma is the most dangerous batsman in the world”. SHAME ON STAR SPORTS pic.twitter.com/tbNu3SaY57 — ANKIT SHARMA (@AnkitSharma8878) May 19, 2024

Fcukk ego, I will follow every account who will like and retweet this post with comment SHAME ON STAR SPORTS pic.twitter.com/xznTUlyorQ — 𝗔𝘆𝘂𝘀𝗵 🇮🇳 (@RofiedAyush) May 19, 2024

Gautam Gambhir has already exposed agenda of Star Sports 😤 Media has become a joke nowadays be it political or sports media. Its has become a PR agency just like Gautam Gambhir said

SHAME ON STAR SPORTS pic.twitter.com/thAF8Iru4u — thunder ⚡ (@patel_Hardik_0) May 19, 2024

Rohit Sharma Need Privacy From This Paid Star Sports. They Can’t Even Give Privacy To Any Player Specially Rohit. If Rohit Scores Hundred And Virat Scores 48 Runs They Only Hype Virat Kohli. And A Actress Anushka Follow Star Sports. SHAME ON STAR SPORTS pic.twitter.com/3659PysX7y — Ryrix⁴⁵ (@CricCrazyJohns4) May 19, 2024

Rohit Sharma silences mfs with a sublime 127 at The Oval, his maiden Test century away from home. SHAME ON STAR SPORTS pic.twitter.com/Ci2dmWcl3f — ʜ!ᴛᴍᴀɴ♡ (@45Admiration) May 19, 2024

Nasser Hussain was the first man who exposed @StarSportsIndia . SHAME ON STAR SPORTSpic.twitter.com/BYxGnNHSfK — ` (@shivv0037) May 19, 2024

