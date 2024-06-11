Bulldozer In Uttar Pradesh Destroys Toll Booth After Asked To Pay, Video Goes Viral

In the latest Uttar Pradesh toll booth incident, a man operating a bulldozer attempted to forcefully pass through without paying the toll fee. Captured on video by toll booth workers, the bulldozer collided with iron pillars at the toll exit. This event unfolded on Tuesday morning at a toll booth situated in Hapur along the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway.

OH BHAI🔥🔥 –A Bulldozer shows its real power on toll booth, destroyed two poll booths for asking to pay toll in few seconds. Welcome to the Country of Bulldozers, its a new judicial system with instant justice. pic.twitter.com/DnOI9cHRpV — Manu🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@mshahi0024) June 11, 2024

The video footage captures toll workers demanding payment, only for the situation to escalate as the bulldozer recklessly plows through the toll booth, causing significant damage. Witnesses report that both toll booths were left in ruins by the rogue driver’s actions.

Law enforcement authorities have initiated a case and are actively searching for the individual responsible for the destructive rampage.

Furthermore, the video highlights a harrowing moment when a toll worker was struck by a speeding vehicle while crossing the vehicle lane. The impact sent the toll worker airborne, landing on the car’s bonnet as it sped through the toll booth, underscoring the dangerous nature of the incident.

