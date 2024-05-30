E-Rickshaw Driver Detained For Drugging, Raping And Robbing A 25-Year-Old

In a bizarre incident in Delhi, the police confirmed that a 25-year-old woman was drugged, brutally raped and robbed by an e-rickshaw driver on Thursday (May 30). The accused Mohammad Umer (24) has been detained in connection with the rape case from Kotwali area in North Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena stated, “On May 26, a PCR call was received at Kotwali police station regarding a robbery. Upon reaching the scene, a woman was discovered in an injured state with her three-year-old son beside her.” Meena added that the woman, hailing from Bihar, was promptly taken to a hospital for medical examination.

According to the police, the victim, along with her young son, was traveling from Bihar to Punjab to meet her husband. After disembarking from the train at New Delhi Railway Station on May 26, she visited Sadar market. While returning to the station via an e-rickshaw, the driver purportedly offered her a drink, resulting in her losing consciousness, Meena revealed. “According to her statement, the rickshaw puller took her to an isolated area where he sexually assaulted her. When she resisted and tried to raise an alarm, the perpetrator struck her head with a brick,” Meena elaborated.

“After regaining consciousness, she discovered that her mobile phone and ₹3,000 in cash were missing,” he continued.

“We immediately initiated an investigation, scrutinizing approximately 500 CCTV footage and narrowing down on a battery-operated rickshaw,” Meena added. A thorough search ensued to identify and apprehend the culprit, with approximately 150 rickshaw owners interrogated. On May 29, Umer was apprehended, and the woman’s mobile phone and the rickshaw utilized in the crime were recovered, Meena confirmed. Notably, Umer had previously been involved in a robbery case, according to the police.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offense), and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is ongoing.

