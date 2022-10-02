Delhi Court Reserves Order In Sagar Dhankar Murder Case 2 October, 2022 | Archana Raj

Delhi Court reserved its decision on the charge in the death of junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar, after hearing the prosecution and accused persons’ arguments

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand on Saturday reserved the order on charge after hearing the arguments of the counsels.

Olympian Sushil Kumar is one of 17 people charged in the case.

The prosecution argued that there is enough evidence to show that the charged individuals intended to kill Sagar Dhankar.

The accused, on the other hand, claim it is not a case of murder but of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Other than Sushil Kumar, the accused’s counsels argued in court that there is no evidence of murder against the accused.

On Friday, Advocate R S Malik, counsel for the accused Sushil Kumar, stated that this is not a case of section 302 (murder), but of section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the deceased’s post-mortem report, the injuries inflicted were insufficient to cause that, advocate Malik argued.

The Delhi police, on the other hand, stated that there is sufficient evidence to file murder and abduction charges against wrestler Sushil Kumar and other accused persons.

“The manner in which Sagar and three others were abducted and brought to Chhatrasal Stadium and then mercilessly beaten up by the accused shows that they wanted to establish their supremacy,” said the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP).

The investigation officer informed the court on Friday that the FSL report had been received and that the sanction for prosecution under the Arms Act had been obtained.

The Court recently granted an application for an expedited hearing in the case, noting that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report had been awaited for one year.

Since October 2021, this case has been awaiting the FSL report. The Arms Act sanction has also not been filed.

The alleged murder of junior national champion wrestler Sagar Dhankar in the Chhatrasal Stadium in May 2021 over a property dispute is the subject of this case. Sagar and a friend were allegedly beaten by the accused. Sagar later succumbed to the injuries

