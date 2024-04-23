Global Experts Advocate Standardization Of MGB/OAGB Surgery

The 7th Annual Consensus Conference on MGB/OAGB (Mini Gastric Bypass/One Anastomosis Gastric Bypass) concluded triumphantly in Goa, India. Led by Dr. Arun Prasad, Consultant Surgeon at Apollo Indraprastha Hospital, New Delhi, the conference achieved a notable milestone, drawing participation from 250 surgeons representing 25 countries.

In his speech, Dr. Prasad emphasized the conference’s core aim: to achieve consensus on surgical methods, promoting worldwide compliance with standardized procedures.

“Standardization is key to reducing surgical errors and ensuring consistent patient outcomes worldwide,” remarked Dr Prasad, emphasizing the importance of uniformity in approach across diverse surgical settings.

Renowned surgeon Dr. Robert Rutledge, serving as the Honorary President of the MGB-OAGB Club, echoed Dr. Prasad’s sentiments, leveraging his pioneering experience in MGB surgery spanning since 1997.

Dr. Rutledge underscored the transformative capability of standardized techniques, affirming that adherence to correct methods can reliably produce positive results. He highlighted the conference’s contribution to the progression of certification courses for MGB/OAGB procedures, especially concerning diabetes treatment.

READ MORE

NewsX A-List: Prasada Rao Daggumalla on Economic Discipline and Financial Due Dilligence

“The conference showcased groundbreaking advancements in bariatric surgery, notably through its inaugural Cadaver Surgery Workshops,” said Dr Abhishek Tiwari, Consultant Surgeon at Apollo Indraprastha Hospital and Organizing Secretary of the MGB/OAGB Conference.

“Attendees engaged in hands-on sessions, leveraging robotic technology to refine their skills in MGB and OAGB procedures. These workshops exemplified the commitment to innovation in surgical techniques, underscoring the precision and safety afforded by robotic-assisted approaches.”

Dr Kuldeepak Kullar, Founding President and Organizing Co-Chairman of the MGB-OAGB Club said, “The Consensus Conference on MGB/OAGB Surgery serves as a crucial platform for fostering collaboration and standardization in the field. By uniting global experts, we can ensure consistent and optimal outcomes for patients worldwide. The success of the workshop has inspired us to collaborate with international counterparts in establishing similar initiatives.”

He conveyed appreciation for the enthusiastic participation in the cadaver workshops, outlining intentions to disseminate knowledge on a global scale and indicating India’s leadership role in enhancing surgical education worldwide.

Dr. Prasad disclosed that the leadership responsibilities would now transition to Dr. Enrique e Luque de Leon from Mexico, acknowledging his capable hands to steer the initiative forward.

. Dr Enrique, upon accepting the chairmanship, expressed his commitment, stating, “I am honored to take on the responsibility of chairing this esteemed conference. I look forward to continuing the mission of standardizing MGB/OAGB surgery techniques globally and advancing patient care.”

The 7th Annual Consensus Conference on MGB/OAGB not only facilitated collaboration among surgeons worldwide but also ushered in a new era of standardized practices, poised to enhance patient care on a global level.

ALSO READ

Michel Hazanavicius, Oscar Winner, Animates Cannes Once More