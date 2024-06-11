Actress Priyanka Chopra Condemns Terror Attack on Pilgrims in Reasi, Asks ‘Why Civilians and Children?’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed her devastation over the recent terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, Priyanka condemned the attack and questioned the pervasive hatred in the world.

In an Instagram story on Tuesday morning, Priyanka addressed the atrocity, questioning the rampant hatred and violence witnessed globally. She wrote, “Devastated. This heinous attack on innocent pilgrims is horrific. Why civilians and children?! It’s so hard to comprehend the hatred we’re witnessing around the world.”

Other celebrities also voiced their outrage and condolences. Varun Dhawan shared on his Instagram Stories, “Devastated by the horrific attack on innocent pilgrims in Reasi. I strongly condemn this cowardly terrorist act. Praying for the departed souls. My condolences to the victims and their families. Om Shanti.”

Parineeti Chopra took to X, writing, “Heartbroken to see the images coming in from #Reasi. Praying for the family of the deceased; may God give them strength, and may the injured recover as soon as possible.”

Mohit Raina expressed his sorrow, posting, “Deeply disturbed pained saddened by the attack on pilgrims in Reasi. Jammu, May Almighty give the loved ones of victims the strength to bear the pain. prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Other actors, including Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, and Anupam Kher, also shared their grief and condolences.

The attack resulted in the death of at least nine people, with over 30 others injured. The bus, traveling from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, was targeted by terrorists on Sunday evening when it reached the Pouni area of Reasi district. Following the attack, the bus plunged into a gorge.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have identified the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba as the likely perpetrators. Eleven teams have been formed to investigate the attack, and a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has assessed the situation, with the NIA’s forensic team working on collecting evidence.

