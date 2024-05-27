Ambanis Are Ready For 2nd Pre-Wedding Of Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's On A European Cruise?

A Lavish Second Celebration

Following a grand celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Mukesh and Nita Ambani are set to host a second pre-wedding bash for their son Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant. The new festivities will take place on a luxury cruise traveling from Italy to Southern France from May 28-30. This event promises to be another opulent affair, showcasing the Ambanis’ penchant for grandeur and meticulous planning.

A Star-Studded Guest List

The guest list for the cruise is packed with high-profile celebrities, including Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Aamir Khan. Cricketers like MS Dhoni and business magnates from various industries are also expected to attend. Approximately 800 guests will be onboard, ensuring that this celebration is as memorable and extravagant as the previous one in Jamnagar.

The Itinerary: A Journey of Luxury

The three-day celebration aboard the luxury cruise will span over 4,380 kilometers from Italy to Southern France. The itinerary includes a series of themed events designed to offer guests an unforgettable experience.

May 29 : The festivities will begin with a welcome lunch, themed as a classic cruise party. The evening will feature a ‘Starry Night’ gala, where guests are expected to don western formals.

May 30 : The day is themed ‘Roman Holiday’, encouraging guests to dress as chic tourists while exploring Rome. In the evening, a Greco-Roman themed ‘Toga Party’ will take place, with guests dressed in ancient Roman attire.

May 31 : This day includes a morning of cruise-based festivities followed by a masquerade ball in Cannes, France. The day will end with an after-party themed ‘Pardon My French’.

June 1 : The final day, themed ‘La Dolce Vita’ (The Sweet Life), will wrap up the four-day event with celebrations in Portofino, Italy.

Ensuring Guest Comfort

To ensure that all guests have a seamless experience, around 600 hospitality staff will be onboard. These staff members will cater to every need of the guests, ensuring that the level of luxury and service is impeccable throughout the journey.

Themes and Outfits: A Galactic Affair

One of the more intriguing aspects of the pre-wedding celebration is its space theme. Radhika Merchant will be wearing a custom-made Grace Ling Couture piece, crafted using Aerospace Aluminum Technology and inspired by the concept of a Galactic Princess. This unique outfit highlights the innovative and luxurious nature of the event.

Gourmet Cuisine

The Ambanis are known for their exquisite taste, and this celebration will be no different. The cruise will feature a gourmet menu, including a diverse range of cuisines such as Parsi, Thai, Mexican, and Japanese dishes. This culinary extravaganza ensures that guests will enjoy not just the sights and sounds, but also the tastes of this lavish event.

Background: Anant and Radhika’s Journey

Anant Ambani, 28, and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a traditional Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Radhika, the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, has been Anant’s long-time girlfriend. Their wedding is reportedly scheduled for July in London, marking another significant event in the Ambani family’s calendar.

In an interview with Vogue, Radhika explained the significance of choosing Jamnagar for their first pre-wedding festivities: “Choosing Jamnagar was our way of honoring our roots and the family’s legacy. It’s the place where Anant works and where we spend much of our time, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. It is also where Anant’s grandmother, Kokilaben, was born and truly where our heart is.”

The First Celebration: A Grand Prelude

The initial pre-wedding event in Jamnagar was a three-day affair attended by around 1,200 guests, including global luminaries like Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, pop star Rihanna, and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif also graced the event. Forbes reported that Mukesh Ambani spent a staggering Rs 1259 crore on the festivities, underscoring the family’s commitment to making the celebrations truly extraordinary.

As the Ambanis prepare for this second round of pre-wedding celebrations, the excitement and anticipation are palpable. With a luxurious cruise, an elite guest list, and carefully planned events, the upcoming festivities are poised to make headlines once again. This celebration not only underscores the grandeur associated with the Ambani family but also their commitment to creating unforgettable moments for their loved ones and guests.

