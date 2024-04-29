Arijit Singh Recalls Zalima Song Actor – Mahira Khan, Then Apologises In An Unique Way, Watch

During a recent musical extravaganza in Dubai, Bollywood crooner Arijit Singh found himself in an endearing moment of forgetfulness when he failed to recognize the presence of Pakistani luminary Mahira Khan in the audience. Singh, known for his soulful renditions, was belting out the melodious strains of “Zaalima” from the film “Raees” when the incident occurred. Little did he realize that the very muse of the song, Mahira Khan herself, was seated in the front row, graciously soaking in the performance.

In a heartwarming turn of events captured on a viral video circulating across social media platforms, Singh, upon realizing his oversight, took to the stage to rectify the situation. With genuine humility, he addressed the audience, playfully teasing, “You all must be wondering… should I disclose? Let me do it in a delightful manner.” With a gentle nod towards Khan, he confessed, “I’ve been trying to place this face, then it dawned on me—I’ve sung for her.” Expressing his sincere remorse for the oversight, Singh extended his gratitude to Khan, acknowledging her presence with warmth and humility.

In the video, Khan, adorned in an elegant ensemble, responded to Singh’s gesture with a gracious smile and a wave, gracefully acknowledging the sweet apology.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓈𝒽𝒶𝒽𝓏𝒶𝒹𝒾 𝓈𝒾𝓅𝓇𝒶♡︎ (@shahzadi_sipra)

Away from the limelight, Khan embarked on a new chapter in her personal life, tying the knot with businessman Salim Karim in a ceremony last year. Sharing glimpses of her nuptial celebrations on social media, the “Humsafar” sensation radiated bridal elegance in a pastel lehenga, accentuated by a delicate veil and shimmering diamond adornments. Karim, resplendent in a traditional black sherwani and a regal blue turban, complemented his bride exquisitely. Khan marked the occasion with a heartfelt caption accompanying their first wedding portrait, invoking blessings with a simple yet profound “Bismillah,” capturing an intimate moment enveloped in the ethereal ambiance of their union.