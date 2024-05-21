Blackout Teaser Out: Vikrant Massey Promises Laughter, Fans Say..'yay !! can't wait'

After the success of “12th Fail,” Vikrant Massey is gearing up for several intriguing projects. One of his highly anticipated films is a black comedy thriller titled “Blackout,” directed by Devang Shashin Bhavsar. The film’s teaser was recently unveiled, generating considerable buzz.

“Blackout” boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover, and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The teaser opens with a voiceover proclaiming, “Main samay hoon aur aaj main yeh batane aaya hoon ki tumhara waqt badalne wala hai” (I am time, and I have come to tell you that your time is about to change). This sets the stage for Vikrant Massey’s character, who is shown involved in an accident with a truck carrying money and jewels.

Vikrant Massey shared the teaser on Instagram, captioning it, “Samay Samay ki baat hai, dekhte hai yeh raat ka badshah koun hai.”

Though the teaser reveals little, it hints at a series of complications that Vikrant Massey’s character and his companions face after acquiring the cash and gold. Mouni Roy is seen wielding a gun, while Sunil Grover appears in a comical disguise. The teaser ends with Vikrant hysterically singing “Badshah O Badshah” while driving in the rain.

In addition to “Blackout,” Vikrant Massey is set to star in “The Sabarmati Report” alongside Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. In this film, directed by Ranjan Chandel, Vikrant portrays Samar Kumar, a vernacular journalist who teams up with a fellow reporter, played by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor, portrayed by Ridhi Dogra. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. Initially scheduled for a May release, “The Sabarmati Report” is now slated to hit theaters in August 2024.

Vikrant Massey’s last film, “12th Fail,” directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was a significant box office success and received praise from both critics and audiences.

With these upcoming projects, Vikrant Massey continues to prove his versatility and dedication to his craft, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what he will bring to the screen next.

