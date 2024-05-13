'Fargo' Actor Steve Buscemi Was Left Bleeding In The Left Eye After Getting Punched In The Face In Random NYC Attack

Steve Buscemi, known for his roles in ‘Fargo’ and ‘Boardwalk Empire’, was assaulted in New York City on May 8, resulting in swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

The renowned actor was promptly taken to a nearby hospital where he received medical attention. Despite the ordeal, Buscemi is reported to be doing well, as confirmed by his publicist who expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of random act of violence in the city. He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes,” revealed Buscemi’s publicist.

Saddened to hear that some thug randomly assaulted Steve Buscemi in New York. He’s been left badly bruised but will be ok.

I’m going to balance things up by reminding you of that time he handed out candy to trick or treaters on Halloween dressed like this.

What a guy. pic.twitter.com/7S70Srgs98 — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) May 12, 2024

This is the scumbag wanted for punching Steve Buscemi….let’s get his ass, NYC! https://t.co/ws7RK3sEcZ pic.twitter.com/kRdJbKVodv — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 13, 2024

The incident, initially reported by the New York Post, adds to a string of random acts of violence in the city. The 66-year-old actor’s publicist issued a statement on May 12, reiterating Buscemi’s condition and acknowledging the concern from well-wishers.

The New York Police Department’s investigation is ongoing, with no arrests made thus far. This incident follows another assault on March 31 involving Buscemi’s ‘Boardwalk Empire’ co-star Michael Stuhlbarg, who was attacked while strolling in Central Park.