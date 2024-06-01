'Godzilla Minus One' Premieres on This OTT Platform in Multiple Languages

‘Godzilla Minus One’ opened in theatres last November amid much fanfare and emerged as a massive commercial success. It also received rave reviews with critics praising the intense screenplay. The creature feature is now available on OTT. The film premiered on Netflix on Saturday, June 1 much to the delight of fans.

‘Godzilla Minus One’ Premieres On Netflix

The Japanese blockbuster ‘Godzilla Minus One’ is now available to stream on Netflix. It comes to OTT more than six months after it premiered in theatres last November. ‘Godzilla Minus One’ is available in Japanese with dubs in English, Hindi, Italian, German, and other languages. Viewers need to subscribe to the streaming platform to watch the film. A Netflix subscription costs between Rs 149 and Rs 649 a month depending on the plan.

Additionally, ‘Godzilla Minus One’ is available to rent to services such as Google Play, AppleITunes, and Vubiquity

About Godzilla Minus One

‘Godzilla Minus One’ centres on a kamikaze pilot who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after encountering a giant monster known as “Godzilla”.According to IMDb, its plot synopsis reads

“Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb.”

The film is written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, best known for his work on Juvenile and Always: Sunset on Third Street. It features Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe in the lead.

‘Godzilla Minus One’ holds an approval rating of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes and this is based on 181 reviews, which indicates a highly positive response.

The critics’ consensus reads: “With engaging human stories anchoring the action, Godzilla Minus One is one kaiju movie that remains truly compelling between the scenes of mass destruction.”

‘Godzilla Minus One’ premiered on Netflix on June 1.

