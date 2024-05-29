Hardik Pandya's Old Video Saying 'Living With Natasha Takes A Lot Of Patience' , Goes Viral

Amid swirling rumors of their separation and impending divorce, Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic, who have been making headlines for their personal lives, are once again in the spotlight. A throwback video from their wedding has resurfaced, garnering attention on social media platforms.

In the viral video, Hardik Pandya can be heard saying, “Living with Natasha requires a lot of patience.” This candid admission from the cricketer has sparked speculation and added fuel to the ongoing rumors of trouble in their relationship.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic tied the knot in an intimate ceremony back in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, it was in February 2023 when they celebrated their union with a grand ceremony. The couple also shared a heartfelt wedding video where they narrated their love story.

In the video, Hardik opens up about the transformative impact of their relationship, stating, “The way she gave me warmth, I started getting more solutions because she taught me how to find solutions.” He further adds, “That learning in my love life taught me to achieve more and more in life. I also got more patient because it takes a lot of patience to live with Natasa.”

Natasha, on the other hand, reminisces about their first encounter, describing Hardik’s charismatic persona. She recalls, “I went out with a few of my friends, and there was also a friend of mine who apparently was also HP’s friend. Then he walks in a hat, some kind of a shawl and blingy-blingy everywhere. In so many years in India, I had not seen such a person, such a persona. I was like, ‘What is this?’ ‘Who is this?’”

Sharing his perspective on their initial meeting, Hardik fondly remembers, “Once I sat on the table, I was only trying to talk to Natasa. She was obviously very good-looking, pehle udhar hi bhai fisal gaya tha (I fell in love with her).”

However, recent events have fueled speculation about the couple’s relationship status. Netizens noticed that Natasha removed the surname ‘Pandya’ from her Instagram account, and both Hardik and Natasha have ceased posting about each other on social media. Additionally, Hardik did not post a birthday message for Natasha on March 4 this year, raising further questions about their relationship.

As rumors continue to swirl, fans and followers are left speculating about the future of Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic’s relationship. Amidst the uncertainty, the resurfaced wedding video has once again placed their personal lives under the spotlight, leaving many intrigued about the dynamics between the couple.

READ MORE : Maharagni Teaser: Kajol Is At Her Ruthless Best With Prabhudeva For Company In Stylish Action Thriller

Show Full Article