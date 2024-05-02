‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton Joins the Cast of Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’

Hansal Mehta is working on ‘Gandhi’, one of the most ambitious projects of his career. The show centres on Bapu’s early life in London. It is backed by Applause Entertainment and features Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame in the titular role. In an exciting development, Tom Felton has joined the cast of ‘Gandhi’.

‘Harry Potter’ Actor Tom Felton Joins the Cast of ‘Gandhi’

Pratik Gandhi will be seen as Mahatma Gandhi in Applause Entertainment’s ‘Gandhi’, touted to be India’s answer to ‘The Crown’. In an exciting development, Tom Felton has joined its cast. The ‘Harry Potter’ actor will be seen as Josiah Oldfield, the Mahatma’s first and closest friend, in ‘Gandhi’. In a press statement, he expressed his happiness about being part of the high-profile series

“I’m excited to be part of the journey of telling the story of Gandhi’s early years in London. It’s an important aspect of history that hasn’t been told on screen before, and to be working with Hansal and Pratik is an honour and pleasure,” he said

The international cast for ‘Gandhi’ includes Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, and Simon Lennon. The series is based on Ramachandra Guha’s books ‘Gandhi Before India’ and ‘Gandhi – The Years that Changed the World’.

Tom Felton Has an Impressive Filmography

Tom Felton began his career with supporting roles in ‘The Borrowers and ‘Ana and the King’. However, he rose to fame with his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the ‘Harry Potter’ film series. The franchise, which featured Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role, emerged as a global sensation. Felton also appeared in ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’, ‘Feed’, and the Netflix war drama ‘The Forgotten Battle’. He also impressed fans with his work on ‘The Flash Season 3’. Additionally, he made his stage debut with ‘2:22 A Ghost Story’. It remains to be seen whether ‘Gandhi’ opens new avenues for the star.