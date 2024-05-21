Has Ranveer Singh Stepped Down From HanuMan Director Prashanth Verma's Rakshas? Actor Even Did A Photo Shoot For The Film

What was dubbed as the superhero film from the pre-independence era, Rakshas was a film inspired by mythology. The movie was initially scheduled for completion before the HanuMan sequel, titled Jai HanuMan.

Recent reports have hinted that Prashanth Verma is currently searching for a replacement for Ranveer Singh in Rakshas. However, other sources claim the film has been shelved. Despite differing details, most reports agree that the highly anticipated collaboration has been canceled.

What Led To Ranveer Singh’s Exit From Rakshas?

It appears Ranveer Singh left Prashanth Verma’s project due to creative differences. This comes after when the Bollywood star initially travelled to Hyderabad for the photo shoot for the same movie. Ranveer has not commented on the reports and even Prashanth is yet to react on the rumours. We will keep you posted with the updates.

A source spilled the beans to Pinkvilla, “Ranveer had traveled to Hyderabad in April for a photo shoot to announce the film. While all the plans were set, the official announcement has now hit a roadblock. Ranveer Singh will no longer be a part of Prashanth Varma’s Rakshas. They have amicably parted ways due to creative differences.”

Is Ranveer Singh Priortising Time With Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone?