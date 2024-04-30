HYBE Incensed By BTS Cult Allegations, Denounces 'Dahn World' Link

HYBE, the powerhouse behind leading K-pop groups like BTS and GFRIEND, finds itself embroiled in a legal battle with its subsidiary Ador’s CEO, Min Hee Jin. As the feud escalates, concerns mount over its potential impact on the reputation of the label and its artists.

Recent reports have emerged, suggesting links between HYBE-affiliated groups and a religious organization known as Dahn World. Allegations insinuate that members of BTS and other artists under HYBE are associated with this cult, raising questions and stirring controversy within the K-pop community.

In response to these accusations, HYBE has issued a firm rebuttal, dismissing them as baseless and unfounded. In a statement released on Sunday, the company vehemently denied any connections between its artists and Dahn World, labeling the allegations as reckless and defamatory. Furthermore, HYBE asserted its commitment to protecting the rights of its artists and announced plans to pursue legal action against those spreading false information.

The controversy deepened when reports surfaced linking BTS members to Global Cyber University, founded by an individual associated with Dahn’s World. This revelation added another layer to the ongoing speculation, fueling further debate among fans and the public alike.

Moreover, accusations of chart manipulation have further complicated the situation. Despite HYBE’s previous assurances of addressing such claims through legal channels, the allegations persist, contributing to a climate of uncertainty and mistrust.

HYBE DENIED ALLEGATIONS of BTS links with pseudo-religions!! HYPE THIS UP EVERYONE!! The defamation is paid, that’s why actual real articles with FACTS, aren’t even getting seen and the ones with “rumors” are gaining clout!! https://t.co/z08UIyT01y — Absent Ma’am (@sleepinginsilk) April 29, 2024

Throughout this ordeal, fans have expressed concerns about the potential impact on their beloved idols. With reports emerging almost daily and tensions running high, many fans are urging for a resolution to the dispute that spares their idols from being dragged into the controversy.

As the legal battle unfolds, HYBE remains steadfast in its stance, emphasizing its zero-tolerance policy towards malicious rumors and reaffirming its dedication to protecting the integrity of its artists and the company as a whole.

In the midst of these challenges, the K-pop community watches closely, hoping for a swift resolution that allows the focus to return to the music and performances they cherish. Until then, HYBE continues to navigate the turbulent waters, determined to uphold its principles and defend the reputation of its artists against unwarranted attacks.