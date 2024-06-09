'Kanguva' Vs 'Vidaa Muyarchi': Suriya’s Film to Lock Horns With Ajith Kumar Starrer at the Box Office This Diwali? All We Know

Suriya will soon be seen in ‘Kanguva’, touted to be one of the most ambitious films of his career. The biggie has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it features him in a new avatar. Additionally, it marks the mass hero’s first collaboration with ‘Siruthai’ Siva. According to the latest reports, the film may clash with another major Tamil film this Diwali.

Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ to Clash with Ajith Kumar-led ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’?

‘Kanguva’, Suriya’s eagerly-awaited film with Siva, is touted to be a potential game-changer for the industry as it is being shot on an impressive budget of nearly Rs 350 crore. The buzz is that the film will hit screens this Diwali alongside the Ajith Kumar-led ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’. If this happens, it will be one of the most exciting clashes of the year.

‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ is being directed by Magizh Thirumeni, best known for his work on films such as ‘Thadam’ and ‘Kalaga Thalaivan’. Ajith’s film features Arjun Sarja and Trisha in key roles.

Interestingly, there’s no official confirmation regarding the clash. One can expect more clarity on this in the coming days.

About ‘Kanguva’

‘Kanguva’ is directed by ‘Siruthai’ Siva and marks his first collaboration with the ‘Singam’ actor. The film features Disha Patani, who was seen as an antagonist in ‘Yodha‘, as the leading lady and marks her Tamil debut. The actress was to enter the industry with ‘Sangamithra’ but it failed to take off. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film.

‘Kanguva’ has a strong cast that includes Natty, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Deepa Venkat, and the late G. Marimuthu. Kanguva is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati, Its music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, best known for his work on Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ and the Salman Khan-led ‘Radhe’.

