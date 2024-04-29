Mahesh Babu Poses for a Photo With Prabhas' Aunt at a Wedding, Video Goes Viral

Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular stars in the Telugu film industry. The mass hero enjoys a dedicated fan following due to his striking screen presence, engaging performances, and humble nature. ‘Prince’ is now in the news for a sweet reason. Mahesh Babu recently spent some time with Shyamala, Prabhas’ aunt, at a wedding.

Mahesh Babu Spends Time With Prabhas’ Aunt

Mahesh Babu, the star of films such as ‘Pokiri’ and ‘Okkadu’, recently caught up with Prabhas’ aunt at a family wedding. Shyamala chatted with the actor and then posed with him for a photo. Mahesh Babu also bonded with his sister Manjula at the wedding. A few videos of the fun-filled function have gone viral on social media.

Mahesh Babu maintains a low profile in his personal life and is on good terms with most of his peers. ‘Super Star’ is married to former actress Namrata Shirodkar. The two are parents to a son and a daughter. Mahesh is a ‘hands-on father’ who spends time with his kids on vacations.

On the Work Front

Mahesh Babu was last seen in ‘Guntur Kaaram’, which failed to live up to expectations at the box office. The action entertainer was directed by Trivikram and catered to a mass audience. The cast included Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Prakash Raj. Mahesh Babu will soon be teaming up with SS Rajamouli for ‘SSMB 29’. The film is billed as an adventure drama and features ‘Super Star’ in a new avatar.

Prabhas, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin of ‘Mahanati’ fame. The biggie stars Prabhas as a saviour and is inspired by mythology. It is set to hit screens on June 27. Prabhas also has ‘Salaar 2’, ‘Spirit’, and the Maruthi-helmed ‘The Raja Saab’ in his kitty.