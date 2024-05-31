Malala Yousafzai Makes Screen Debut With British Show ‘We Are Lady Parts’, Her Look Goes Viral

Activist and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai made her screen debut on Thursday, May 30, with a British sitcom and this created a great deal of buzz among her supporters. Moreover, the 26-year-old’s look from the show has grabbed attention. Interestingly, Malala has a cameo on the show and not a full-fledged role.

Malala Yousafzai Makes Screen Debut With ‘We Are Lady Parts’

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Prize Laureate in history, made her screen debut with a cameo in the second season of the British sitcom ‘We Are Lady Parts Season 2’. She appeared in the second episode, which is titled ‘Malala Made Me Do It’. Additionally, her look from the sitcom has broken the internet. Malala is seen wearing a cowboy hat while riding a horse.

Clicking 🔂 on “Malala Made Her Do It”#WeAreLadyParts Season 2 is streaming now on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/3PotlyoRZI — Peacock (@peacock) May 30, 2024

The episode is headlined by Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, and Juliette Motamed.

What Role Does Malala Yousafai Play on ‘We Are Lady Parts Season 2’?

‘We Are Lady Parts Season 2’ centres on the members of a music band as they struggle to record their first album and deal with the rise of a rival group. In ‘Malala Made Me Do It’, the daughter of the band’s vocalist lands in a soup for throwing eggs at her teacher.

Following this, the band members come up with the song ‘Malala Made Me Do It’ to highlight their struggles. Malala appears in a fantasy moment during the song.

While talking about her maiden screen appearance, Malala said that the set was “beyond my wildest imagination:

“When I saw the set on the day of filming, it was completely beyond my wildest imagination. And the funny thing was, I didn’t have lines, so it made things a lot easier,” she told The New York Times.

‘We Are Lady Parts ‘is the brainchild of Nida Manzoor, who previously impressed fans with her work on ‘Enterprice’. The sitcom premiered in May 2021. The second season debuted yesterday, May 30.

Show Full Article