Malayalam Filmmaker Harikumar Dies at 68 after a Long Battle with Cancer

Noted Malayalam filmmaker Harikumar passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on May 6 after a long battle with Cancer. He was 68. The director was known for his unique approach to storytelling, which helped him emerge as a force to reckon with.

Harikumar, who was an integral part of the Malayalam film industry, is no more. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where he was undergoing treatment. He had been diagnosed with Cancer some time ago.

Harikumar is survived by his wife Chandrika.

All About Harikumar’s Storeyed Career

Harikumar began his career with the 1981 release ‘Aambal Poovu’, which starred Jagapaty Sreekumar, However, he rose to fame with ‘Sukrutham’ (1994). The Mammootty-fronted drama received critical acclaim and bagged the National Award for Best Malayalam film. Harikumar also wielded the microphone for films such as Ashokan ‘s ‘Jaalakam’, ‘Oozham’,the Jayaram-led ‘Swayamvara Panthal’ and Suresh Gopi’s ‘Sadgamaya’.

His last directorial venture ‘Autorickshawkarante Bharya’ hit screens in 2022. It featured Ann Augustine and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead. Penned by M Mukundan, it centered on the events that compel an auto-rickshaw driver’s wife to drive an auto for a living. The film was extensively shot in Mahe.

Additionally, he served as a member of the National Award jury in 2005 and 2008. Harikumar’s death is a big loss for the Malayalam film industry.