Met Gala 2024: Katy Perry Fans Fall Prey As She Shares Her AI Generated Pics From The Mega Fashion Event

Although Katy Perry hasn’t appeared at the 2024 Met Gala yet, she took to her Instagram to share her an AI-generated image depicting her posing on the museum steps. The Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2024, with celebrities and fashion luminaries gracing the “green” carpet. Perry’s absence from the event hasn’t stopped admirers from circulating a lifelike AI-generated photo of her.

Despite not attending the gala, an AI-generated image of Katy Perry at the 2024 Met Gala has gained traction online. The fabricated picture of the “Roar” singer went viral, depicting her on the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a light beige embroidered gown adorned with flowers and moss trim, in line with the theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Perry’s hair, styled in long black locks with gentle waves and a middle part, reached her waist in the image.

Fan Reactions On Katy Perry’s AI-Generated Pics:

katy perry out here liking the ai edits … 😭 pic.twitter.com/fA1WqzI0hq — popculture (@notgwendalupe) May 6, 2024