NewsX A-List: From Actress to Author, Shenaz Treasury Dishes on 'All He Left Me Was A Recipe'

In a recent interview exclusively featured on ‘A List’ with Uday Pratap Singh, the limelight was on the very talented and well-known actress and content creator Shenaz Treasury. The candid conversation circled around her recently authored book ‘ All He Left Me Was A Recipe’, Where Shenaz Treasury engaged in an endearing conversation and shared her thoughts on her recent publication. She shared her insights about her passion for writing , which gave us a glimpse of her multi-faceted personality as an actress and writer both.

When asked about what inspired you to become an author and pen this book, Shenaz expressed,” so I have always loved writing since I was a kid, I have always written things and I used to write plays and then made the people in my building act them out. Even when I was in school I used to write plays and make everyone act and I also acted in it . She further elaborated, ” I have always kept a diary and whenever I am upset or happy I’ve always just written. Writing for me is like a therapy”.

She further spoke about her style of writing and how she likes to put in a female point of view in the story in a very chick-flick kind of style. Shenaz further expressed that she really wanted to write a series for the OTT platforms like Amazon or Netflix.

Discussing on the phenomenal response and appreciation that her book has received Shenaz expressed her gratitude towards the audience and how elated she was from the response that she had received. She further Expressed that, ” The number one comment about the book I have received is that its very real and a lot of women are identifying with it”. Shenaz went on to discuss the book and its contents, describing it as depicting the life of a woman from the age of four to forty. Each chapter portrays a different boy she encounters.

Shenaz was further asked about her inspiration for writing this book and she expressed that she took inspiration from the book Bridget Jones Diary that she had read when she was small and how the book managed to take her through a roller-coaster of emotions and how she identified with the aura of the book.

When asked if writing and being a love guru is a new career path she aspires to, Shenaz admitted she doesn’t believe in doing just one thing in life. She has enjoyed pursuing different endeavors since she was 16, starting from modeling, then acting, and then content creation and writing books and screen plays. She further expressed that she aspires to be the creative director on the show she would develop.

Finally we asked Shenaz about her favorite books, travel destinations and movies to which she replied that she really enjoyed Bridget Jones Diary and further expressed her love for Indian authors and the book White Tiger. Her favorite travel destinations that are at the top of her list were Japan, Morocco, Brazil and South Korea, and her favorite movies were the one’s that she had watched recently, called the Laapataa Ladies and Madgaon Express.

In the end anchor Uday Pratap Singh concluded the interview by expressing his hope for Shanaz’s continued success, and acknowledged her commitment towards her craft of writing.

