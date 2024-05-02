Panchayat Returning With A New Season : Dates Out

The makers of ‘Panchayat 3’ have officially announced the release date of the TV series. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, this light-hearted entertainer is scheduled to return with its new season on May 28.

The upcoming season will feature the original cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa. Created by The Viral Fever, ‘Panchayat S3’ is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. It will premiere in Hindi, with dubbed versions available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video India, shared insights on expanding the ‘Panchayat’ franchise. He expressed, “Panchayat is one of the most beloved Indian Amazon Originals, connecting not only with audiences in India but also globally. The appeal of this heartwarming comedy lies in its simple narrative rooted in rural life’s slow pace, along with its satirical take on everyday challenges faced by Phulera’s residents. The third season promises to deliver all that and more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Menghani highlighted the show’s engaging storyline, rustic setting, remarkable direction, and captivating performances, making ‘Panchayat’ a cultural phenomenon. He praised The Viral Fever for their collaboration and shared vision of showcasing India’s diverse cultures through storytelling.

The anticipation for ‘Panchayat 3’ is high, with viewers eagerly awaiting the latest season’s release. The series has left a lasting impact on audiences, making it a significant part of pop culture with its memorable characters and compelling storyline.