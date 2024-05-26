Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Makes Cannes History With Grand Prix Victory

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia created history at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival when her drama, “All We Imagine as Light,” clinched the prestigious Grand Prix award. This marked Kapadia’s directorial debut, making her achievement all the more remarkable. The film’s recognition holds special significance as it became the first Indian film in three decades and the first ever by an Indian female director to feature in the festival’s main competition.

A post on Instagram by the Festival de Cannes announced the accolade, stating, “Le Grand Prix est attribue a ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT de PAYAL KAPADIA. The Jury Prize goes to ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT by PAYAL KAPADIA.#Cannes2024 #Palmares #Awards #GrandPrix”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival de Cannes (@festivaldecannes)

Le Grand Prix est attribué à ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT de PAYAL KAPADIA.

–

The Jury Prize goes to ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT by PAYAL KAPADIA.#Cannes2024 #Palmares #Awards #GrandPrix pic.twitter.com/Ew5SfmFmvZ — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 25, 2024

The screening of “All We Imagine as Light” received thunderous applause, with the audience offering an eight-minute standing ovation. The film unfolds against the backdrop of a bustling city, narrating the story of Prabha, a nurse whose life takes an unexpected turn upon receiving a mysterious gift from her estranged husband. Accompanied by her roommate Anu, the duo embarks on a journey to a coastal town, where a mystical forest becomes a sanctuary for their dreams.

The film stands as a testament to Indo-French collaboration, co-produced by Petit Chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India. “All We Imagine as Light” also marks Payal Kapadia’s feature film debut. Prior to this, she received the Golden Eye award at Cannes for her documentary “A Night of Knowing Nothing.”

The Cannes Film Festival, which commenced on May 14, saw Greta Gerwig serve as the jury president for the year. Other distinguished members of the jury included Lily Gladstone, Kore-eda Hirokazu, Eva Green, Ebru Ceylan, Juan Antonio Bayona, Nadine Labaki, and Omar Sy.

READ MORE : Nicki Minaj Arrested During Instagram LIVE In Amsterdam Over Carrying Marijuana In Bags: Report

Show Full Article