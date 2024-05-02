Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ to Release in Japan in July

Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2023 and received rave reviews for its violent plot. The film also garnered attention with its intense action scenes and dense world-building. Prashanth Neel’s magnum opus is now set to release in Japan.

Prabhas-led ‘Salaar’ to Release in Japan in July

Prabhas enjoys a strong fan following in Japan because of his work in the ‘Baahubali’ films, which set the box office on fire in the country. Now, the star is set to woo the Japanese audience again. Salaar is set to hit screens in Japan on July 5.

Hombale Films, the banner behind the actioner, retweeted the Japanese poster and promo of ‘Salaar’.

There’s, however, no word on wether ‘Darling’ or Prashanth will be traveling to Japan to promote the biggie. One is likely to get clarity on this closer to the release date.

What’s ‘Salaar’ About?

‘Salaar’ is a high-octane action drama that centres on the friendship between two men from different backgrounds and explores the feud between rival clans in Khansaar, a fictional city with its own set of rules. It stars Prabhas as Deva, a ‘mechanic’ with a violent past. Prithviraj, meanwhile, plays his ally Vardha. The cast includes Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, and Sriya Reddy.

Salaar, shot on a budget of Rs 270 crore, collected nearly Rs 715 crore at the box office to emerge as a massive hit. Salaar 2, the second installment of the ambitious sage, is set to go on floors soon.

It is likely to feature Prabhas in a double role and delve into Khansaar’s violent history. Most of the cast members from the first film are expected to return for the sequel. Additionally, the grapevine suggests that Kiara Advani will be associated with Salaar 2 in some capacity. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

‘Salaar’, meanwhile, is set to open in theatres in Japan on July 5.