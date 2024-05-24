Rajinikanth's Visit to BAPS Hindu Mandir in UAE After Receiving the Golden Visa

Megastar Rajinikanth recently made headlines with his visit to the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, where he sought blessings and shared moments of spiritual significance. Videos and pictures of his visit were widely circulated on social media platforms, showcasing the revered actor’s reverence at the temple.

Adding to his recent accolades, Rajinikanth has been granted the prestigious golden visa by the UAE’s Department of Culture and Tourism. This significant honor acknowledges his contributions to the entertainment industry and his global appeal.

Rajnikanth, renowned Indian actor visited the #AbuDhabiMandir pic.twitter.com/8Y3FnfEhGy — BAPS Hindu Mandir (@AbuDhabiMandir) May 23, 2024

Expressing his gratitude, Rajinikanth thanked the Abu Dhabi government and his friend, MA Yusuff Ali, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for their support in securing the golden visa. In a viral video, he expressed, “I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden visa from Abu Dhabi Govt…”

Amidst these developments, Rajinikanth’s cinematic journey continues with his upcoming movie ‘Vettaiyan,’ directed by TJ Gnanavel. ‘Vettaiyan,’ also starring legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, marks Rajinikanth’s 170th film and is slated for a global release in October this year. Recently, fans were treated to glimpses of the camaraderie between Rajinikanth and Amitabh during their shoot in Mumbai, as shared by Amitabh on social media.

The film, boasting an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan, promises an engaging cinematic experience. Anirudh Ravichander’s music adds another layer of excitement to this much-anticipated project.

Rajinikanth’s dedication to his craft is evident in his diverse roles and impactful performances. His previous appearance in ‘Lal Salaam,’ a Tamil-language sports drama directed by his daughter Aishwarya, tackled themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination. Despite mixed reviews, Rajinikanth’s portrayal as Moideen Bhai garnered attention and appreciation from audiences.

As Rajinikanth continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen, his presence in the global entertainment landscape remains iconic, with each new project showcasing his enduring talent and charisma.

