Home > Entertainment > Ram Charan Spotted Carrying His 2-Year-Old Daughter, Mobbed By Fans Outside Hospital During Visit To Newborn Twins – Watch Video

A joyful family moment turned tense as Telugu star Ram Charan was mobbed by fans outside a Hyderabad hospital. Carrying his young daughter amid pushing crowds, the actor shielded his child, sparking online outrage over fan behavior, privacy, and safety in public spaces.

Ram Charan Mobbed by Fans at Hyderabad Hospital While Visiting Wife, Newborn Twins (Pc: X)
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 2, 2026 12:13:34 IST

The happy arrival of new family members turned into a crisis when Ram Charan, who is a Telugu film star, got surrounded by dangerous fans who attacked him at a Hyderabad hospital.

The actor who stayed with his wife, Upasana Konidela, and their newborn twins faced danger because he had to carry his two-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara, through a crowd of people who were pushing forward.

The crowd size at the event became so large that it created a space that felt restricted for the security team, which forced the father to protect his daughter from fans who were pushing through.

The viral footage, which showed the scene, has created a public argument about how much people should worship celebrities and protect their children when they are in public spaces.

Ram Charan Fan Conduct

The public reaction to the incident has resulted in negative responses because social media users criticize the crowd for their lack of civic duty.



During their public celebration of the birth of a boy and a girl, fans of the “Mega” family showed their excessive physical affection. Online commentators have been vocal about the “shameful” nature of the scramble because they believe that a hospital setting should have commanded more respect and restraint, especially in the presence of a small child.

The discourse shows how people increasingly express their dissatisfaction with a culture that values digital snapshots more than protecting family safety and privacy during high-stress moments.

Ram Charan Parental Protection

Ram Charan dedicated his full attention to protecting his daughter throughout the noisy situation. The actor used his body as a shield during the entire event while he directed the audience to make a path through the space that he controlled.

The family showed their sincere feelings through this protective position, which they had shared before. Ram Charan and Upasana announced their official statement to express their appreciation for the “divine blessing” of their twins because Chiranjeevi confirmed that both the mother and the infants are in stable health.

The family showed peaceful gratitude while the outside world created a chaotic environment, which demonstrated how intense celebrity pressure becomes during their private life events.

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 12:13 PM IST
